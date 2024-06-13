Merrick Garland Ruled That...Merrick Garland Cannot Be Prosecuted for Contempt of Congress
CNN Asked This Question About Fani Willis to Nathan Wade. That's When His Handlers Moved in.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2024 6:30 AM
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins sat down with disgraced prosecuting attorney Nathan Wade, who was forced to resign from the Georgia RICO case against Donald Trump over his undisclosed relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The pair allegedly took lavish trips, which were billed to taxpayers. Wade’s firm also received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county while these two wined and dined their way until the Trump trial. 

It’s an ethical issue that Mia has been following closely. The allegation is severe enough to essentially halt the trial for the foreseeable future until the Court of Appeals of Georgia can sift through this trainwreck case. The question about Willis was bound to find its way into this interview, but that’s also when Wade’s media handlers intervened, instructing him to remove his mic, though they added that CNN could continue rolling (via The Hill): 

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Wade in an interview that aired Wednesday on “The Source” when his romantic relationship with Willis began. As Wade began answering, he seemed to be interrupted by someone who CNN identified as his media consultant. 

Wade looked off camera mid-answer and said he was getting “signaled here.” His microphone was then taken off before he stood off to the side and appeared to whisper with his media consultant. 

Someone could be heard in the background saying to “keep rolling.”

When he returned to his seat, Collins asked if everything was “OK” before asking the question again. 

“Just to revisit the question, it was to clarify when the romantic relationship started and when it ended,” she told Wade. 

“I believe that the public has through, through the testimony and other interviews, the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction,” Wade responded. “It is not a relevant issue in this case. And I think that we should be focusing on more of the facts and the indictment of the case. 

The CNN reporter added that this line of questioning could come up before the Court of Appeals of Georgia.

CNN’s senior legal analyst, Elie Honie, was rather bearish on this case reconvening before Election Day, adding that any hope of that is “over.”

