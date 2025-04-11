President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff

In some ways, this is the perfect issue for President Trump to drive liberals insane. It presents another opportunity for Democrats to get ahead of their skis since they have horrendous leadership, helmed by the likes of Jasmine Crockett, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama. It’s another chance for the liberal media to debase themselves. President Trump knows the political situation and the realities here. He knows his base. It’s why he’s not caving, though his enemies are presenting his 90-day pause as such, but it's actually the opposite. He has China firmly hanging over a massive tariff cliff.

Advertisement

Investors and market commentators are reading too much into short-term market movements in rates, currencies and equities.



I believe that it is much more likely that recent sharp moves in these asset classes is due to highly leveraged market participants being forced out of… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 11, 2025

No gimp suit for me Cliff. If I were president, I would have started with a 90-day period for negotiations and then brought the hammer down.



By doing it President Trump’s way, the entire world and their citizens got to experience the visceral impact of what massive tariffs… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 9, 2025

The fact is that dozens of countries have voiced their willingness to re-negotiate trade deals, including South Korea and Vietnam, the latter of which is underreported and critical. Vietnam is a huge trading partner, but the markets might stabilize if the media reports on that accurately. Instead, it’s this incessant panic porn factory that’s kept chiefly everyone scared.

The elites don't get it.



REALITY CHECK: President Trump just brought more than 70 countries to the tariff cliff — using American leverage to renegotiate trade policy on AMERICAN terms — while STILL sticking it to China! https://t.co/ND1swohgKO — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) April 11, 2025

🚨🇺🇸🇰🇷 SOUTH KOREA VOWS TO ESCAPE TARIFFS THROUGH TALKS



Acting President Han Duck-soo says South Korea must use Trump’s 90-day tariff pause to strike a deal:



“We must put in even greater effort”



Han also urged “special efforts” to protect the trade-dependent economy.



Source:… https://t.co/7e51WHD2E7 pic.twitter.com/t9oJB3w7pG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 10, 2025

In less than 100 days, President Trump has:



✅ Inflation at 5 yr low

✅ Energy prices down 30%

✅ Egg prices down 50%

✅ Private sector employment surging

✅ Border secure

✅ Peace coming in Ukraine

✅ DEI dismantled

✅ Tax reform coming

✅ Regulations slashed — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 10, 2025

Yet, Trump has the support of the people: a YouGov survey found that well over a supermajority of Americans support tariffs to protect American markets exploited by unfair free trade deals. A similar number of Americans support beefing up and having a strong manufacturing base in America. Yet, when we have a president who sets into motion a policy to reset these trade dynamics, the media and the fat cat Democrats lose their minds. It’s why the White House pushed a catchy phrase: don’t be a ‘Panican.’

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger noted that the COVID pandemic exposed how America is overly reliant on offshore goods. The Trump goal is to re-create a high-skill manufacturing base here in America, and maybe bring some low-skill jobs back too—the pandemic has us relying on shoddy, Chinese-made personal protection gear. More importantly, having a home-grown semiconductor base here for microchips.

The political elites hate the change Trump is initiating. It’s partially grounded in the Democrats’ overt hatred and disgust of working people, with the party becoming a bloated, snobby, over-educated, overwhelmingly white, and wealthy coastal and urban enclave. And no, I don’t care about race. Still, it’s a little funny when the super white people start lecturing everyone about racism, especially when non-white working-class voters start voting Republican.

Advertisement

"Xi can only stay the Supreme Leader if people are employed."



"America is the #1 economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever. It's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall."



Kevin O'Leary calls for 400% tariffs on China. pic.twitter.com/8bDrttjsBw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 9, 2025

What happened this week was classic Art of the Deal. The big kahuna to accelerate this change is getting China to bend. They export everything here. It’s not the same vice-versa, which means Trump’s tariffs will devastate Beijing. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary said the Chinese don’t play by the rules, and the tariffs should be higher—400 percent, not 125, which is where they’re at. Trump isn’t backing down, and CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson said the part the political class wanted to keep quiet out loud: is it worth upsetting the global market over HVAC jobs:

Nia-Malika Henderson: "Is it worth it to upend the global economy for HVAC jobs?"



pic.twitter.com/JCPiYl7tlK — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 11, 2025

Here's what Crockett said about rural America:

Jasmine Crockett: Trump should “sell off…other buildings” that are “definitely not in DC,” but instead in “other places where…there’s no other purpose…in some random rural town.”

pic.twitter.com/eWZmlSn87e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 11, 2025

Stop being Panicans, guys. The working class hasn’t abandoned Trump over this policy. The only people infuriated are the wealthy and college-educated, which is a lot of words to describe the typical Democrat.

Advertisement

A shocker for me given the tariff war: The GOP seems to be in their best position ever for the party who cares more for the needs of people like yourself.



A tie on a metric that Dems have historically led by double digits.



The reason? Huge GOP gains among the working class. pic.twitter.com/BItuHBd2rM — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 11, 2025

Lol!



Incomes over $200k and graduate degrees approve of Trump least. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 11, 2025

They're going to threaten and scare voters with a "recession" now.



Won't work. Not after Biden.



Plus, a majority already thinks Trump is going to cause a recession and his approval is net -2. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 11, 2025

Nice try MSM!



64% think Trump's tariff policy will cause a recession but only 50% disapprove of him.



GET REKT pic.twitter.com/pVJeXE6w3K — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 11, 2025

When these numerous bilateral trade re-negotiations happen and the tariff structure is reassessed, expect a lot of liberals to look stupid again. There is no argument one can sell to explain why other nations can slap high tariffs on us but we can’t, nor is there an argument to suggest we, the United States, with its bountiful natural resources, can’t make a great many things here at home again. Labor unions love this policy. Shawn Fain, the pro-Kamala president of the United Auto Workers Unions, has done a 180-degree turn on Trump regarding this policy.

Advertisement

Stay the course. Stand fast. Whoever said this would be easy and painless was never an American citizen. She puts up a fight, even more so when she’s been degraded and taken advantage of by globalist elites.

Editor's Note: China has been taking advantage of weak US leadership for years. President Trump is holding China accountable for unfair trade policies while returning manufacturing jobs back to the USA.

Help us report how Donald Trump is helping the American worker as he leads the US into the Golden Age. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



