President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 11, 2025 1:25 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In some ways, this is the perfect issue for President Trump to drive liberals insane. It presents another opportunity for Democrats to get ahead of their skis since they have horrendous leadership, helmed by the likes of Jasmine Crockett, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama. It’s another chance for the liberal media to debase themselves. President Trump knows the political situation and the realities here. He knows his base. It’s why he’s not caving, though his enemies are presenting his 90-day pause as such, but it's actually the opposite. He has China firmly hanging over a massive tariff cliff. 

The fact is that dozens of countries have voiced their willingness to re-negotiate trade deals, including South Korea and Vietnam, the latter of which is underreported and critical. Vietnam is a huge trading partner, but the markets might stabilize if the media reports on that accurately. Instead, it’s this incessant panic porn factory that’s kept chiefly everyone scared. 

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Immigrants From These Four Nations Jeff Charles
Yet, Trump has the support of the people: a YouGov survey found that well over a supermajority of Americans support tariffs to protect American markets exploited by unfair free trade deals. A similar number of Americans support beefing up and having a strong manufacturing base in America. Yet, when we have a president who sets into motion a policy to reset these trade dynamics, the media and the fat cat Democrats lose their minds. It’s why the White House pushed a catchy phrase: don’t be a ‘Panican.’

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger noted that the COVID pandemic exposed how America is overly reliant on offshore goods. The Trump goal is to re-create a high-skill manufacturing base here in America, and maybe bring some low-skill jobs back too—the pandemic has us relying on shoddy, Chinese-made personal protection gear. More importantly, having a home-grown semiconductor base here for microchips. 

The political elites hate the change Trump is initiating. It’s partially grounded in the Democrats’ overt hatred and disgust of working people, with the party becoming a bloated, snobby, over-educated, overwhelmingly white, and wealthy coastal and urban enclave. And no, I don’t care about race. Still, it’s a little funny when the super white people start lecturing everyone about racism, especially when non-white working-class voters start voting Republican.

What happened this week was classic Art of the Deal. The big kahuna to accelerate this change is getting China to bend. They export everything here. It’s not the same vice-versa, which means Trump’s tariffs will devastate Beijing. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary said the Chinese don’t play by the rules, and the tariffs should be higher—400 percent, not 125, which is where they’re at. Trump isn’t backing down, and CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson said the part the political class wanted to keep quiet out loud: is it worth upsetting the global market over HVAC jobs:

 Here's what Crockett said about rural America: 

Stop being Panicans, guys. The working class hasn’t abandoned Trump over this policy. The only people infuriated are the wealthy and college-educated, which is a lot of words to describe the typical Democrat. 

When these numerous bilateral trade re-negotiations happen and the tariff structure is reassessed, expect a lot of liberals to look stupid again. There is no argument one can sell to explain why other nations can slap high tariffs on us but we can’t, nor is there an argument to suggest we, the United States, with its bountiful natural resources, can’t make a great many things here at home again. Labor unions love this policy. Shawn Fain, the pro-Kamala president of the United Auto Workers Unions, has done a 180-degree turn on Trump regarding this policy. 

Stay the course. Stand fast. Whoever said this would be easy and painless was never an American citizen. She puts up a fight, even more so when she’s been degraded and taken advantage of by globalist elites.

Editor's Note: China has been taking advantage of weak US leadership for years.  President Trump is holding China accountable for unfair trade policies while returning manufacturing jobs back to the USA.

Editor's Note: China has been taking advantage of weak US leadership for years.  President Trump is holding China accountable for unfair trade policies while returning manufacturing jobs back to the USA.


