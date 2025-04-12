Hey, Politico Had an Accurate Headline About Trump's Latest Executive Order
Tipsheet

Top House Dem Did Not Just Say That About the Southern Border

April 12, 2025
Are Democrats this inflexible? I’ve never seen talking points wither and die in such a small timeframe. What are they thinking? Does liberal America believe that if they say whatever wrong idea for the millionth time, it’ll catch on with voters? That’s the definition of insanity. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) doesn’t seem to understand many issues after what he said about the southern border this week. Is he that dense, or is he too slow to cover what the Trump administration has done? The New York liberal seems to think that the southern border isn’t secure. 

“We need to secure the border and make sure that it is safe and strong,” Jeffries said at a presser on the Hill. “Sir, where have you been?”

He's a DNC robot.

Jeffries, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Kamala Harris, cannot go off-script, and it shows. They failed to counter the narrative that they were a fractured, mess of a party during the government funding showdown. The man wilted and got frazzled after being pressed on the state of the party multiple times, as House Democrats urged all-out rebellion against Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who caved on the measure in less than 24 hours.

Wrong, Colonel, the Concerns Are Yours!
The entire Democratic Party leadership looks like epic draft busts in the vein of the Idzik 12.  

Also, about that souther border:

