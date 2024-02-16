This Fani Willis Interview Did Not Age Well

The Trump case in Georgia has become a soap opera, and it has nothing to do with anything the former president has done. It all centers on the alleged unethical behavior of the prosecution helmed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Mia has been tracking this trainwreck, which could see Nathan Wade, one of her top attorneys, removed from the case over an undisclosed affair, with lavish trips financed by county dollars. Willis gave Wade’s law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars to investigate Trump. These antics have involved the state legislature, which has created a special committee to investigate Ms. Willis for corruption. The relationship has been confirmed, and the misconduct hearing yesterday was a circus. Willis was indignant as ever and given an unusual amount of slack that other judges wouldn’t have entertained.

Fani Willis wore her dress backwards and her American flag pin sideways. pic.twitter.com/xpOdmxtXct — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 16, 2024

BREAKING: DA Fani Willis appeared to have lied in court as her former “good friend” contradicts her previous claims.



Former Fulton County DA employee Robin Yeartie says she has no doubt Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade had a “romantic” relationship in 2019 & on.



This means… pic.twitter.com/ON8wix8aLn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

Watching this Fani Willis/Nathan Wade hearing and they are toast. TOAST.

1. Her former close friend testified that their romantic relationship began well prior to when Fani hired him. By years! (Which means they lied to the court.)

2. Wade claimed Fani reimbursed him for all… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 15, 2024

So, as this plays out, let’s revisit the pitch that then-candidate Fani Willis offered voters regarding why they should support her over long-term incumbent DA Paul Howard. Let’s say the answer did not age well:

DA Fani Lewis's campaign pitch in 2020:



"Fulton deserves a DA that won't have sex with his employees, a DA that won't put money in their own pocket."



This did not age well 💀



pic.twitter.com/w9itTcv7Fi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

Ironically, it was Howard’s alleged shady deeds, which earned him a federal grand jury investigation in 2021, that fostered his ouster four years ago (via Fox5 Atlanta):

It appears Fulton County will have its first new district attorney in nearly two decades. Incumbent Paul Howard was beaten by more than 45 percentage points Tuesday in a runoff against Fani Willis. Howard recently came under fire after the FOX 5 I-Team uncovered the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was looking into allegations that Howard used grant money from the City of Atlanta to nonprofits under his control. One of those non-profits paid Howard at least $140,000 in city grant money. He agreed to pay a $6,500 state ethics fine for failing to disclose his role as a CEO for two non-profits.

Mia will have more on Ms. Willis later today. Still, as noted, Mr. Wade appears to have lied in his divorce proceedings concerning questions about his relationship with the Fulton County DA. They’re charging Trump with making false statements. Spencer wrote how even MSNBC legal analysts felt Willis’ testimony was a disaster, shredding all her credibility. And, of course, some thought Willis hit it out of the ballpark because this is MSNBC—a network dedicated to keeping leftist blood pressures low.

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin says Fani Willis CRUSHED it, arguing she was incredibly "successful" and "effective" this afternoon and is now much "better off" than she was "this morning based on the allegations made".



"I think Fani Willis gave us a picture of who she is,… pic.twitter.com/Y7fGGtYbzP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 15, 2024



