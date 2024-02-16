Here's When the CIA Knew It Had to Cook the Russia Intelligence on...
Former Rolling Stone Editor Lists the Top Jokers Who Escaped Accountability in the...
The Strange Disconnect Between Israel and Ukraine
Why Tucker Carlson Feels 'Radicalized' After Visiting Russian Grocery Store
A Year Later, Biden Has Failed East Palestine
America's Dysfunctional Overclass
Tucker Carlson Is Wrong About Moscow
Joe Biden's Presidential Insurance Policy is Paying Off
Nathan Wade Sweats Bullets on the Witness Stand
Chairman Powell We Have Been On Your Unsustainable Path for More Than 40...
Beware Those Who Intentionally Use Words to Lie
Momentum Is Building for Constitutional Carry in Two More States
Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of K-12 Education
A World Order, If You Can Keep It
Tipsheet

This Fani Willis Interview Did Not Age Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 16, 2024 6:00 AM
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

The Trump case in Georgia has become a soap opera, and it has nothing to do with anything the former president has done. It all centers on the alleged unethical behavior of the prosecution helmed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.  

Advertisement

Mia has been tracking this trainwreck, which could see Nathan Wade, one of her top attorneys, removed from the case over an undisclosed affair, with lavish trips financed by county dollars. Willis gave Wade’s law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars to investigate Trump. These antics have involved the state legislature, which has created a special committee to investigate Ms. Willis for corruption. The relationship has been confirmed, and the misconduct hearing yesterday was a circus. Willis was indignant as ever and given an unusual amount of slack that other judges wouldn’t have entertained.  

Recommended

Here's When the CIA Knew It Had to Cook the Russia Intelligence on Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, as this plays out, let’s revisit the pitch that then-candidate Fani Willis offered voters regarding why they should support her over long-term incumbent DA Paul Howard. Let’s say the answer did not age well:

Ironically, it was Howard’s alleged shady deeds, which earned him a federal grand jury investigation in 2021, that fostered his ouster four years ago (via Fox5 Atlanta):

It appears Fulton County will have its first new district attorney in nearly two decades. Incumbent Paul Howard was beaten by more than 45 percentage points Tuesday in a runoff against Fani Willis. 

Howard recently came under fire after the FOX 5 I-Team uncovered the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was looking into allegations that Howard used grant money from the City of Atlanta to nonprofits under his control. One of those non-profits paid Howard at least $140,000 in city grant money. He agreed to pay a $6,500 state ethics fine for failing to disclose his role as a CEO for two non-profits. 

Mia will have more on Ms. Willis later today. Still, as noted, Mr. Wade appears to have lied in his divorce proceedings concerning questions about his relationship with the Fulton County DA. They’re charging Trump with making false statements. Spencer wrote how even MSNBC legal analysts felt Willis’ testimony was a disaster, shredding all her credibility. And, of course, some thought Willis hit it out of the ballpark because this is MSNBC—a network dedicated to keeping leftist blood pressures low. 

Advertisement


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's When the CIA Knew It Had to Cook the Russia Intelligence on Trump Matt Vespa
Former Rolling Stone Editor Lists the Top Jokers Who Escaped Accountability in the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Nathan Wade Sweats Bullets on the Witness Stand Mia Cathell
New Letters Show All-Out War Erupted Between the Biden White House and the DOJ Over the Hur Report Matt Vespa
The Strange Disconnect Between Israel and Ukraine Victor Davis Hanson
Something Was Odd in the Video of Climate Activists Pouring Pink Powder on the US Constitution? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's When the CIA Knew It Had to Cook the Russia Intelligence on Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement