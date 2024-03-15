Nathan Wade Resigns in Disgrace

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade is resigning in disgrace after the judge's disqualification decision Friday forced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to choose between dropping Wade, her lover, whom she appointed to helm the prosecution, or recusing herself. Now, Wade is being offered as the sacrificial lamb, so Willis can continue overseeing the Trump case.

Wade sent a resignation letter telling Willis he is throwing in the towel, effective immediately. "I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American people, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible," Wade wrote.

Nathan Wade has resigned. pic.twitter.com/xQy5VavHKv — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 15, 2024

"Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime," Wade's resignation letter written late Friday afternoon concludes.

"I am sure that the case, and the team, will be in good hands moving forward and justice will be served," Willis told Wade. "You, the team on this case, and the entire office have my prayers for your safety and your success in pursuit of justice."

Willis has since accepted Wade's resignation and praised him for his "courage to accept the role."

She further complimented Wade for "the professionalism and dignity you have shown in over the last 865 days."

"Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County, Georgia, for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavors," Willis said, signing off the two-page response letter.

NEWS: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis writes that she has accepted the resignation of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, following an order by Judge Scott McAfee.



"I am sure the case, and the team, will be in good hands moving forward and justice will be served." pic.twitter.com/JdCRZgXapO — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) March 15, 2024

Though she responded to Wade stepping down, Willis has yet to issue an official response to the judge's ruling.

In Friday's ruling, Judge Scott McAfee said the prosecution "cannot proceed" until the Willis-Wade ultimatum is resolved.

"[A]n outsider could reasonably think that the District Attorney is not exercising her independent professional judgment totally free of any compromising influences. As long as Wade remains on the case, this unnecessary perception will persist," McAfee wrote.

The judge found no "actual conflict" of interest arose from the prosecutorial pair's undisclosed affair, a finding that would've been grounds for disqualification, which he felt was not "necessary" when "a less drastic and sufficiently remedial option is available."

"This finding is by no means an indication that the Court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney's testimony during the evidentiary hearing," McAfee stressed. "Rather, it is the undersigned's opinion that Georgia law does not permit the finding of an actual conflict for simply making bad choices—even repeatedly..."

However, he did find the prosecution is "encumbered by an appearance of impropriety."

"As the case moves forward, reasonable members of the public could easily be left to wonder whether the financial exchanges have continued resulting in some form of benefit to the District Attorney, or even whether the romantic relationship has resumed,” the Fulton County Superior Court judge wrote. "As long as Wade remains on the case, this unnecessary perception will persist."

If Willis had stepped aside, the prosecution would've had to be reassigned, and the Trump case would have been delayed indefinitely. Willis has eyed August for a tentative trial date as the prosecution races to obtain a verdict before Election Day.