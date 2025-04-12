Top House Dem Did Not Just Say That About the Southern Border
Tipsheet

Of Course, Libs Are Blaming Trump for the Boca Raton Plane Crash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 12, 2025 6:30 AM
I know it seems like the sky is falling regarding air travel. We have naked women all over the place, helicopters falling apart, and planes either catching fire or crashing. Ever since the tragic crash at Reagan National Airport in January, the media have been hyper-aware of any little aviation incident. And, of course, the Left is trying to blame Donald Trump. Yesterday, there was a tragic crash in Boca Raton, Florida (via NBC 6 South Florida):

A small plane crashed in a ball of flames in Boca Raton Friday morning, killing the three people on board and leaving a man who was in a vehicle on the ground injured, officials said. 

The crash happened in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95. 

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, went down around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee International Airport. 

And some on the Left reacted by blaming the president, which is an ‘as expected’ event since these people don’t know how to counter the MAGA moment right now. It’s so insane that even some self-identified liberals were calling out the insanity:

Also, there’s this chart:

