Hey, Politico Had an Accurate Headline About Trump's Latest Executive Order

President Donald Trump is going to push his executive authority to its limits. He is doing what he feels is necessary to return the nation to a state of equilibrium after years of going on autopilot, thanks to brain-dead Joe Biden. Obama’s war on coal crippled rural America. Not much can be done about the devastation now, but the president has all but ended it, and now he’s targeting its last vestiges codified at the state level. Politico said Trump “declared war” on these laws with his latest executive order. They had an accurate headline for this story:

President Donald Trump is throwing the weight of the Justice Department against the last bastion of U.S. climate action: states and cities.

In a sweeping executive order signed late Tuesday, Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to “stop the enforcement of State laws” on climate change that the administration says are unconstitutional, unenforceable or preempted by federal laws.

The order names California, New York and Vermont as specific targets, while also listing a broad range of state policies that the administration would seek to nullify — from cap-and-trade systems to permitting rules.

The executive order also targets the array of lawsuits that mostly Democratic-led states, cities and counties have brought against oil majors, seeking compensation for the ravages of climate change, such as rising tides and more frequent wildfires.

“These State laws and policies are fundamentally irreconcilable with my Administration’s objective to unleash American energy,” Trump said in the order. “They should not stand.”

The move came as Trump presided over a White House event Tuesday aimed at reviving the coal industry, which has withered against competition from less expensive natural gas and renewables.

[…]

Some legal experts said the White House’s executive order would be “toothless,” though climate advocates worry about gambling with a judiciary dominated by conservative appointees. And in a statement, Democratic governors said Trump would not intimidate them from climate action.