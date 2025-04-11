Are You Kidding Me? Illegal Aliens on Terror Watch List Got Federal Benefits

This report is one of the reasons why Democrats hate the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing to expose waste and fraud. All of the political class’s pet projects at our expense are being exposed, along with accentuating the security concerns from illegal immigration. Would it shock you, given what DOGE has uncovered, that illegals on the terror watch list got federal benefits? Oh yes, tax refunds, student loans, Medicaid, and unemployment benefits (via the White House):

Under the Biden administration, it was routine for Border Patrol to admit aliens into the United States with no legal status and minimal screening. So far, CBP identified a subset of 6.3k individuals paroled into the United States since 2023 on the FBI's Terrorist Screening… https://t.co/nSLwwaUmtb — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 10, 2025

“Under the Biden administration, it was routine for Border Patrol to admit aliens into the United States with no legal status and minimal screening. So far, CBP identified a subset of 6.3k individuals paroled into the United States since 2023 on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or with criminal records. These paroles have since been terminated with immediate effect. Despite having no other legal status, paroled aliens are able to file for work authorization and receive social security numbers. Among these 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records (all have a social security number): 905 collecting Medicaid (including 4 on the terrorist watch list). $276k was paid out

41 collecting Unemployment Insurance, receiving $42k in benefits

22 received federal student loans totaling $280k

409 received {net} tax refunds (2024 only) for $751k

Several (final number TBD) received SNAP (food stamp) benefits”

During the 2020 election, Biden urged illegals to swarm the border. He allowed them in, his administration even flew them in at our expense, and then gave them lavish gifts, even those who were flagged on the terror watch list. It's why Republicans are more trusted on national security matters.