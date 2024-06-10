How a CNN Reporter Reacted to Trump's Support With Hispanic Voters

CNN’s Harry Enten had another ‘oh my goodness’ moment analyzing some 2024 data sets, notably Trump’s support with Latinos. It’s still too early, but most Democratic Party operatives would concede that if the election were held today, Trump would win in a landslide.

The Left’s lawfare hasn’t damaged the former president; he’s leading Joe Biden in almost every battleground state poll, and Biden’s approvals are worse. To boot, core Democratic Party groups are fleeing into the MAGA camp. Black and Hispanic voters mainly, but there’s been a tsunami shift with Latinos. Enten noted a 20-point change since 2024:

Yes, “Oh my goodness” is the proper response. If Biden continues cruising on autopilot, adhering to the lazy ‘I’m a Democrat, and they should just vote for me’ attitude, he’s going to lose badly. Immigration has soared to the top of issues concerning voters most. CBS News found that over 60 percent of Americans favor mass deportations, including most Hispanics. The majority of Hispanic counties in South Texas have become Trump's country since 2020.

Biden’s people reportedly don’t believe the polls. That’s fine; they should keep doing that. But if I’m a Democrat, it’s time for them to pay attention because these shifts aren’t outliers. The Hispanic drift could be seen in 2020 when Trump quintupled his support from 2016 in the border counties.

If Trump can keep his support among Latinos in the 40s, Biden will have yet another political headache to deal with, one where he doesn’t have the skills to reverse this trend.