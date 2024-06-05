CNN Analyst Had Just Two Words to Describe Voters' Shift to Trump on Handling Immigration

Former President Donald Trump is heading toward winning this election. That can change as there’s plenty of time for things to alter the race. But the guilty verdict in the hush money trial has done little to damage the former president. It’s only energized and made GOP support surrounding their presumptive nominee even more ironclad. It’s critical since 2024 will be a base election. One issue that Trump dominated in 2016 is immigration. It’s the one that catapulted him to the top of the 2016 candidate pool, where he remained.

In 2024, with the southern border crisis raging and more illegal aliens getting busted for rapes, murders, drugs, and overall degeneracy, it’s become a top issue on the minds of voters. Biden is trying to frame the current situation as a byproduct of GOP obstruction.

NBC's David Noriega pours cold water on Biden's toothless border executive order:



"I'm quite skeptical that this is going to have any kind of immediate, widespread, dramatic impact on the border..." pic.twitter.com/qv2gQPeOwv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

That’s patently false, and GOP operatives should have an easy task turning that talking point into political sashimi. Biden issued an executive order that caps asylum requests. If you want to know why, we’ve reached a crisis point here for Democrats. Not only is this a top voter concern, but the shift toward Trump regarding who can handle immigration better has been massive. It led to CNN’s Harry Enten, their number cruncher, reacting to the findings with two words: “My goodness.”

'My Goodness': CNN Data Guru Reacts To Massive Shift To Trump On Immigration Polling pic.twitter.com/OOo6MX2VPR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 4, 2024

Enten added that seeing a ten-point shift on an issue is one thing—a near-30-point shift is “something very different.” CNN’s Kate Bolduan looks dismayed at the shift. Of course, CNN being a good soldier for Democrats, she asks if there’s any backlash since Trump and the GOP are vicious extremists for wanting a secure border and keeping out human traffickers, drug dealers, and other miscreants. Enten disagreed concerning a backlash from immigrant groups. U.S. voters born outside the country favor Trump over Biden 47/44.

Also, a near-30-point shift means a broad coalition of folks think immigration is out of control. You don’t get a shift like that with just GOP voters.

What a brutal poll set for Democrats.

The immigration crisis got so bad that even other CNN hosts like Fareed Zakaria, who’s hardly a MAGA supporter, told PBS’s Margaret Hoover that Trump-era immigration policies should return to restore operational control.

CNN's Fareed Zakaria says that President Joe Biden needs to implement former President Donald Trump's asylum policies to deal with the illegal immigration crisis.



He says that Trump's policies are "correct" and "the right policy because the old asylum system is being gamed by… pic.twitter.com/b8VsPqf8T5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 10, 2024

In May, two Jordanian nationals, one of which was reportedly on the terror watch list, got busted for trying to infiltrate Marine Corps Base Quantico posing as Amazon workers. It’s not hard to figure out how they entered the country. Many have said that a porous border will create a national security issue. Well, we’re there.