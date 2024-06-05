Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question?
Former Mueller Investigation Attorney Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Concerning Biden and...
Great Work Democrats – Your Framing Failed
Measuring the Trump Conviction Factor in the 2024 Race
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst?
With This Decision, Biden May Have Brought the US 'Dangerously Close' to World...
Of 'Convicted Felons' and Lying Frauds
Biden’s Desperate Attempt to Paint Trump As a Racist
A Parental Rights Case May Be Headed to the Supreme Court
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview...
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
NRA Members Are on a Winning Streak in 2024
Justice Alito Is Criticized While a Liberal Judge Gets a Pass
Biden's Chutzpah
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Had Just Two Words to Describe Voters' Shift to Trump on Handling Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Former President Donald Trump is heading toward winning this election. That can change as there’s plenty of time for things to alter the race. But the guilty verdict in the hush money trial has done little to damage the former president. It’s only energized and made GOP support surrounding their presumptive nominee even more ironclad. It’s critical since 2024 will be a base election. One issue that Trump dominated in 2016 is immigration. It’s the one that catapulted him to the top of the 2016 candidate pool, where he remained.

Advertisement

In 2024, with the southern border crisis raging and more illegal aliens getting busted for rapes, murders, drugs, and overall degeneracy, it’s become a top issue on the minds of voters. Biden is trying to frame the current situation as a byproduct of GOP obstruction. 

That’s patently false, and GOP operatives should have an easy task turning that talking point into political sashimi. Biden issued an executive order that caps asylum requests. If you want to know why, we’ve reached a crisis point here for Democrats. Not only is this a top voter concern, but the shift toward Trump regarding who can handle immigration better has been massive. It led to CNN’s Harry Enten, their number cruncher, reacting to the findings with two words: “My goodness.”

Recommended

Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Enten added that seeing a ten-point shift on an issue is one thing—a near-30-point shift is “something very different.” CNN’s Kate Bolduan looks dismayed at the shift. Of course, CNN being a good soldier for Democrats, she asks if there’s any backlash since Trump and the GOP are vicious extremists for wanting a secure border and keeping out human traffickers, drug dealers, and other miscreants. Enten disagreed concerning a backlash from immigrant groups. U.S. voters born outside the country favor Trump over Biden 47/44. 

Also, a near-30-point shift means a broad coalition of folks think immigration is out of control. You don’t get a shift like that with just GOP voters. 

What a brutal poll set for Democrats.

The immigration crisis got so bad that even other CNN hosts like Fareed Zakaria, who’s hardly a MAGA supporter, told PBS’s Margaret Hoover that Trump-era immigration policies should return to restore operational control. 

Advertisement

In May, two Jordanian nationals, one of which was reportedly on the terror watch list, got busted for trying to infiltrate Marine Corps Base Quantico posing as Amazon workers. It’s not hard to figure out how they entered the country. Many have said that a porous border will create a national security issue. Well, we’re there.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst? Leah Barkoukis
Great Work Democrats – Your Framing Failed Kurt Schlichter
Former Mueller Investigation Attorney Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Concerning Biden and the DOJ Matt Vespa
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa
Advertisement