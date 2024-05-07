A GOP Congressman Showed How You Should Respond to Pro-Hamas Supporters

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) isn’t the best on Second Amendment rights. He supports a ban on so-called assault weapons, which wasn’t the best of developments a few years ago. That’s not what we’re talking about right now. As we speak, Israeli forces have begun the initial stages of the operation to eradicate Hamas from Rafah, their last stronghold in Gaza. It’s an operation that Joe Biden opposes, not that the Israelis care—they will get this done.

And the usual suspects, like Code Pink, have maintained their campaign of harassment as if they’ll ever get the votes to stop aid and arms to the Jewish state. They’re not, and harassing congressional Republicans surely isn’t going to yield any progress on this misguided crusade. The best is that some Republicans, like Mast, are using these interactions to trigger the Left by saying out loud what most feel about this war: Israel should bomb Hamas into oblivion.

It's the same old nonsense, with Medea Benjamin claiming that the world wants a ceasefire, that most of the victims are children, etc., which is information from Hamas. It cannot be trusted. Also, Hamas is the only actor that could end the war right now if they released the hostages. They won’t because it’s likely they’re probably dead already.

Rep. Brian Mast is perfection. pic.twitter.com/cJtF3PlWAh — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 7, 2024

This quote from Mast is priceless:

“I think Israel should go in there and kick the sh*t out of them, just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch.”

The woman in the background, a Palestinian, asked why Mast was being so hateful, noting that our taxpayer dollars are being allocated to killing her people. Mast shrugs that off.

Guess what? Many more taxpayer dollars will be allocated to wiping out Hamas and good riddance. Maybe if the Palestinians weren’t a death cult and terrorist trash, we wouldn’t have to bomb them, but oh well.

The IDF has warned civilians to flee to the designated safe zones. This call perfectly captures what we’re dealing with: pure evil.

"Go ahead. Kill the children."



This conversation is just. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/9KXUyi0vIO — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) May 6, 2024

Happy hunting, Israel.