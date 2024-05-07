Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel
The Pro-Terrorism Freaks Just Defaced a U.S. War Memorial
LIVE RESULTS: Indiana Primary
Judge Indefinitely Postpones Trump's Classified Documents Trial
Oh, So That's Why TikTok Says It Can't Be Sold
The Biden Admin Bows Down to China. Again.
We Were Told This Kind of Language Was Dangerous, and Republicans Are Made...
Indicted Henry Cuellar Insists He's Not Resigning
Too Late: Biden Finally Takes a Stronger Stance Against Antisemitism
Boy Scouts Unveils New 'Inclusive' Name
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Reminds Us How Awful the Response to Pro-Hamas Protests Has...
Biden Remains Historically Low on This Key Issue
Beyond Parody: Here Are the Insane New Demands of Chicago's Teachers Union
One School Does Away With 'Diversity Statements' From Prospective Faculty
Tipsheet

A GOP Congressman Showed How You Should Respond to Pro-Hamas Supporters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 07, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) isn’t the best on Second Amendment rights. He supports a ban on so-called assault weapons, which wasn’t the best of developments a few years ago. That’s not what we’re talking about right now. As we speak, Israeli forces have begun the initial stages of the operation to eradicate Hamas from Rafah, their last stronghold in Gaza. It’s an operation that Joe Biden opposes, not that the Israelis care—they will get this done. 

Advertisement

And the usual suspects, like Code Pink, have maintained their campaign of harassment as if they’ll ever get the votes to stop aid and arms to the Jewish state. They’re not, and harassing congressional Republicans surely isn’t going to yield any progress on this misguided crusade. The best is that some Republicans, like Mast, are using these interactions to trigger the Left by saying out loud what most feel about this war: Israel should bomb Hamas into oblivion. 

It's the same old nonsense, with Medea Benjamin claiming that the world wants a ceasefire, that most of the victims are children, etc., which is information from Hamas. It cannot be trusted. Also, Hamas is the only actor that could end the war right now if they released the hostages. They won’t because it’s likely they’re probably dead already. 

This quote from Mast is priceless: 

“I think Israel should go in there and kick the sh*t out of them, just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch.” 

The woman in the background, a Palestinian, asked why Mast was being so hateful, noting that our taxpayer dollars are being allocated to killing her people. Mast shrugs that off. 

Recommended

New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Advertisement

Guess what? Many more taxpayer dollars will be allocated to wiping out Hamas and good riddance. Maybe if the Palestinians weren’t a death cult and terrorist trash, we wouldn’t have to bomb them, but oh well. 

The IDF has warned civilians to flee to the designated safe zones. This call perfectly captures what we’re dealing with: pure evil. 

Happy hunting, Israel.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Judge Indefinitely Postpones Trump's Classified Documents Trial Spencer Brown
Fani Willis: This Investigation Is 'Messing Up My Business' Mia Cathell
Beyond Parody: Here Are the Insane New Demands of Chicago's Teachers Union Guy Benson
Sick Jews Dennis Prager
A Quick, Telling Little Internet Search Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Advertisement