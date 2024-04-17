There Was a Serious Problem With Joe Biden's 'Uncle Eaten By Cannibals' Story

Joe Biden’s trip to Scranton, PA, was rocky. Hordes of pro-Hamas looney toons didn’t accost him. Still, he repeated two lies during this visit: one involved Trump calling those killed at Normandy “losers” and “suckers,” and this weird story about how “Uncle Bosie” was shot down during World War II and eaten by cannibals in Papa New Guinea.

Biden, for the third time in less than 24 hours, tells the dubious story about his "Uncle Bosey" and "a lot of cannibals" in New Guinea before repeating the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax.



He also claims D-Day was on a Sunday (it was on a Tuesday).



HE IS NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/iqeOjjFY0v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

WATCH: Joe Biden says Uncle Bosey was shot down over New Guinea and eaten by cannibals



This guy is cooked



pic.twitter.com/QhB91AP4Tl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 17, 2024

It's not the first time we’ve heard these tall tales, which the president repeated at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (via The White House):

Q Mr. President, will you talk about the war memorial you were just at very briefly? What did you see? What did you hear? THE PRESIDENT: I wanted to see where my uncle, Ambrose J. Finnegan, was memorialized. And there was a World War Two memorial built for those who lost their lives in World War Two. And when D-Day occurred, the next day, on Monday, all four of my mother’s brothers went down and volunteered to join the military. And four of them — three of them made it. One was 4-F — couldn’t go. And Ambrose Finnegan — we called him “Uncle Bosie” — he — he was shot down. He was Army Air Corps before there was an Air Force. He flew single-engine planes, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea. He had volunteered because someone couldn’t make it. He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals in New Guinea at the time. They never recovered his body. But the government went back, when I went down there, and they checked and found some parts of the plane and the like. And what I was thinking about when I was standing there was when Trump refused to go up to the memorial for veterans in Paris, and he said they were a bunch of “suckers” and “losers.” To me, that is such a disqualifying assertion made by a president — “suckers” and “losers.” The guys who saved civilization in the 1940s — “suckers” and “losers.” And I just wanted to go and — we have a tradition in our family that my grandfather started. When you visit a gravesite of a family member — it’s going to sound strange to you, but — you say three Hail Marys. And that’s what I was doing at the site. My — my gran- — my uncle, Ambrose Finnegan — Uncle — Uncle Bosie was a hell of a guy from what I — I never met him, obviously. And — but I just wanted to see where he was memorialized.

Well, Uncle Bosie was lost at sea, Joe, but it’s okay; we know you’re riddled with dementia (via NY Post):

President Biden twice implied Wednesday that his uncle Ambrose Finnegan was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea after his plane went down during World War II — even though military records show that the aircraft disappeared over the Pacific. […] “For unknown reasons, this plane was forced to ditch in the ocean off the north coast of New Guinea. Both engines failed at low altitude, and the aircraft’s nose hit the water hard,” the military’s account says. “Three men failed to emerge from the sinking wreck and were lost in the crash. One crew member survived and was rescued by a passing barge. An aerial search the next day found no trace of the missing aircraft or the lost crew members.”

The “suckers” and “losers” hoax has already been debunked, as zero sources ever came forward to corroborate this ludicrous Trump smear. Another anonymous first-hand source cited by The Atlantic in 2020, might have been some mailroom kids for all we know.