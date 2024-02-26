Italian Skit Brutally Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Decline
Will The Democrats Let Donald Trump Be President If He Wins?
After Getting Demolished in South Carolina, Nikki Haley Loses a Major Donor
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Announces When She'll Resign
Nikki Haley, Read The Writing On The Wall
'Is That Legal?': Why One Section of Microsoft's DEI Report Is Raising a...
You Own Nothing
Stress Promises Not Attacks
America Reaching Open Border Boiling Point
This Bombshell Discovery Could Be the Doom of Fani Willis
The Country is a Mess Because Voters Asked for It
Destroying the West From Within
Polls Show Americans Support Militarizing the Border and a Detain and Deport Policy
Lessons From the 1980 Presidential Elections
Tipsheet

The AP Highlighted the Real Fear in the Georgia Student Murder Case, But It's Not Illegal Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The media is already ignoring a key detail about the Georgia student murder: it was committed by an illegal alien who was twice arrested but allowed to roam free, thanks to Biden's immigration policies. Laken Riley was murdered last Thursday, with her body being discovered later that afternoon. The 22-year-old nursing student was killed near the Intramural Fields on the University of Georgia’s campus. On Friday, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, an illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the country in 2022, was arrested for her murder. 

Advertisement

And how does The Associated Press frame this: they took what appears to be a toxic masculinity route. The headline reads, “The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes.” No, it doesn’t. It highlights how the immigration crisis is creating avoidable tragedies if we’re allowed to deport people who shouldn’t be here. What a tone-deaf take on this story, and notice how, like the rest of the media, AP is not calling Ibarra an illegal immigrant but a resident of Athens, Georgia: 


Carol Capps runs regularly in the forested area of the University of Georgia campus, where the body of a 22-year-old nursing student was found earlier this week after she was reported missing from a morning run. 

Capps, 24, said the trails around Lake Herrick always seemed safe, a place where she could get away from traffic and go into the woods for some mental clarity. 

But that sense of peace was shattered after authorities on Thursday found the body of Laken Hope Riley and arrested Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, on suspicion of murder. The victim and suspect did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity. 

[…] 

Crime statistics indicate that these types of attacks are rare, but they underscore the hypervigilance women must take when going out, even for a run on campus. 

According to a survey by athletic wear company Adidas last year, 92% of women reported feeling concerned for their safety with half afraid of being physically attacked. More than a third of women said they experienced physical or verbal harassment, including sexist comments and being followed.

Running groups and women’s forums have offered tips on how women can try to stay safer while exercising: Run during daylight hours or with a friend; avoid headphones; carry pepper spray or a whistle; make sure your phone is charged; mix up running routes; inform a friend of your whereabouts and check in with them when you’re done. 

But Callie Rennison, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Colorado who studies violence against women, wishes there was more emphasis on teaching men not to assault women rather than telling women what they should or should not do. 

[…] 

“It’s unpreventable, I think, what happened to her,” she [Capps] said. 

Recommended

This Bombshell Discovery Could Be the Doom of Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

If Ibarra had been deported after being arrested in what appears to be a traffic violation in New York City in 2023, maybe this wouldn’t have happened, or when Ibarra was allegedly arrested for shoplifting in October 2023 in Athens, Georgia. He had a bench warrant for his arrest since last December when, unsurprisingly, Ibarra never showed up to court regarding the charges.  

What the hell kind of deflection is this? Toxic masculinity is the real issue here, not law and order, failed Biden immigration policy, and soft-on-crime lunacy from liberals? Don’t pull a muscle with all that reaching there, Associated Press. This piece reeks of desperation in avoiding what everyone can see: that we have illegal aliens running wild, committing crimes, and taking up space where they shouldn’t. If you’re here illegally, you must go. Adios.  

Mary Katherine Ham, a UGA alum who ran by this part of campus, scorched The Associated Press over this piece:

Advertisement

 It took less than a week for someone to get ahead of their skis again. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Bombshell Discovery Could Be the Doom of Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Will The Democrats Let Donald Trump Be President If He Wins? Kurt Schlichter
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Announces When She'll Resign Spencer Brown
You Own Nothing Allen West
Italian Skit Brutally Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
The Country is a Mess Because Voters Asked for It Ed Brodow

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Bombshell Discovery Could Be the Doom of Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement