The AP Highlighted the Real Fear in the Georgia Student Murder Case, But It's Not Illegal Immigration

The media is already ignoring a key detail about the Georgia student murder: it was committed by an illegal alien who was twice arrested but allowed to roam free, thanks to Biden's immigration policies. Laken Riley was murdered last Thursday, with her body being discovered later that afternoon. The 22-year-old nursing student was killed near the Intramural Fields on the University of Georgia’s campus. On Friday, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, an illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the country in 2022, was arrested for her murder.

Advertisement

And how does The Associated Press frame this: they took what appears to be a toxic masculinity route. The headline reads, “The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes.” No, it doesn’t. It highlights how the immigration crisis is creating avoidable tragedies if we’re allowed to deport people who shouldn’t be here. What a tone-deaf take on this story, and notice how, like the rest of the media, AP is not calling Ibarra an illegal immigrant but a resident of Athens, Georgia:

Illegal alien from Venezuela is described as an "Athens resident". The framing of the story is about toxic masculinity.



No matter how much you think you hate the media, it is not enough. https://t.co/EUs1IKI2j2 pic.twitter.com/alilAX59JJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024





Carol Capps runs regularly in the forested area of the University of Georgia campus, where the body of a 22-year-old nursing student was found earlier this week after she was reported missing from a morning run. Capps, 24, said the trails around Lake Herrick always seemed safe, a place where she could get away from traffic and go into the woods for some mental clarity. But that sense of peace was shattered after authorities on Thursday found the body of Laken Hope Riley and arrested Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, on suspicion of murder. The victim and suspect did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity. […] Crime statistics indicate that these types of attacks are rare, but they underscore the hypervigilance women must take when going out, even for a run on campus. According to a survey by athletic wear company Adidas last year, 92% of women reported feeling concerned for their safety with half afraid of being physically attacked. More than a third of women said they experienced physical or verbal harassment, including sexist comments and being followed. Running groups and women’s forums have offered tips on how women can try to stay safer while exercising: Run during daylight hours or with a friend; avoid headphones; carry pepper spray or a whistle; make sure your phone is charged; mix up running routes; inform a friend of your whereabouts and check in with them when you’re done. But Callie Rennison, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Colorado who studies violence against women, wishes there was more emphasis on teaching men not to assault women rather than telling women what they should or should not do. […] “It’s unpreventable, I think, what happened to her,” she [Capps] said.

If Ibarra had been deported after being arrested in what appears to be a traffic violation in New York City in 2023, maybe this wouldn’t have happened, or when Ibarra was allegedly arrested for shoplifting in October 2023 in Athens, Georgia. He had a bench warrant for his arrest since last December when, unsurprisingly, Ibarra never showed up to court regarding the charges.

What the hell kind of deflection is this? Toxic masculinity is the real issue here, not law and order, failed Biden immigration policy, and soft-on-crime lunacy from liberals? Don’t pull a muscle with all that reaching there, Associated Press. This piece reeks of desperation in avoiding what everyone can see: that we have illegal aliens running wild, committing crimes, and taking up space where they shouldn’t. If you’re here illegally, you must go. Adios.

Mary Katherine Ham, a UGA alum who ran by this part of campus, scorched The Associated Press over this piece:

Hi, female athlete here. I ran this exact trail every single week of my college career. I guess I could have been snuffed out before I graduated, had a career, family, and the professionals at the AP would lie about the suspect bc it fits a preferred narrative. Ibarra is not… https://t.co/8V5AQVRo9l — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

The more I look at this AP story, the dumber it is. It talks about a real fear, a real threat. It doesn’t attempt to give context that would help readers rationally evaluate how scared they should be aside from a brief mention of unspecified stats that such attacks are rare. Then… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

It misses the story and its basic facts by positing that a more appropriate narrative-fitting story is the real story. And then it misses the story it posited was the story bc oops, that also serves a narrative it didn’t want to serve. And it does all this without ever doing a… — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

It took less than a week for someone to get ahead of their skis again.