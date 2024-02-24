Outrage Erupts After American College Student Slain by Illegal Immigrant
Some News Outlets Are Leaving Out a Key Detail in the UGA Student Murder Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sarah covered how police have arrested an illegal alien in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student whose body was found Thursday afternoon. A friend alerted authorities to Ms. Riley’s disappearance, who noted she never returned from a run. Police say this was a “crime of opportunity.” Yet, there is something off about the coverage of this tragic killing: some in the media are allergic to saying that the prime suspect is an illegal alien. The man’s name is Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, and if he had been deported as he should have been when he was arrested on September 14, 2023, in New York City, where he was charged with “injury to [a] child less than 17 and no license.”

CBS News barely mentioned the crucial detail, whereas even The New York Times didn’t even use the sanitized, politically correct term ‘undocumented’ in their piece. They did, at least, say he wasn’t a citizen of the United States a few paragraphs down

A 26-year-old man was charged on Friday with kidnapping and murdering a nursing student whose body was found in a wooded area at the University of Georgia in Athens the previous day, the authorities announced. They called the homicide, the first in nearly 30 years on campus, “a crime of opportunity” and said that the two apparently had not known each other. 

The victim, Laken Riley, 22, was an undergraduate student at the school until the spring of 2023 and then enrolled at Augusta University’s nursing program, which has a campus in Athens, school officials said. She was on Augusta University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. 

University police identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, at an evening news conference. 

Calling it a “heartbreaking time for the university,” Jeffrey Clark, the chief of university police, said that “video footage from our campus security cameras networks” helped lead to the arrest. The charges against Mr. Ibarra include murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, the chief said. 

Here's more on this illegal alien that the media probably won’t touch for obvious reasons:

They had him, folks. Five months ago, Ibarra should’ve been deported after his New York arrest, and Ms. Lake would still be alive, along with her family being spared an unspeakable tragedy. But Democrats don’t care about immigration, and the media is content with burying details that further bring attention to an issue that’s already on the minds of voters for 2024. The horse has left the barn, liberal media. Americans know the southern border is a circus. 


