Some News Outlets Are Leaving Out a Key Detail in the UGA Student Murder Story

Sarah covered how police have arrested an illegal alien in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student whose body was found Thursday afternoon. A friend alerted authorities to Ms. Riley’s disappearance, who noted she never returned from a run. Police say this was a “crime of opportunity.” Yet, there is something off about the coverage of this tragic killing: some in the media are allergic to saying that the prime suspect is an illegal alien. The man’s name is Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, and if he had been deported as he should have been when he was arrested on September 14, 2023, in New York City, where he was charged with “injury to [a] child less than 17 and no license.”

#BREAKING: A 26-year-old Athens man has been charged with murder in the death of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus.



https://t.co/V3VEtIeQQw — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) February 24, 2024

Correct headline:



A 26-year-old illegal alien with a long criminal history charged with brutally murdering a nursing student named Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus. https://t.co/cRmHGE9OFT — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 24, 2024

“Athens man”



He is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/tV4GudAs7V — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) February 24, 2024

CBS News barely mentioned the crucial detail, whereas even The New York Times didn’t even use the sanitized, politically correct term ‘undocumented’ in their piece. They did, at least, say he wasn’t a citizen of the United States a few paragraphs down:

CBS reports no further details other than suspect. https://t.co/2j90zaOayI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2024

A 26-year-old man was charged on Friday with kidnapping and murdering a nursing student whose body was found in a wooded area at the University of Georgia in Athens the previous day, the authorities announced. They called the homicide, the first in nearly 30 years on campus, “a crime of opportunity” and said that the two apparently had not known each other. The victim, Laken Riley, 22, was an undergraduate student at the school until the spring of 2023 and then enrolled at Augusta University’s nursing program, which has a campus in Athens, school officials said. She was on Augusta University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. University police identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, at an evening news conference. Calling it a “heartbreaking time for the university,” Jeffrey Clark, the chief of university police, said that “video footage from our campus security cameras networks” helped lead to the arrest. The charges against Mr. Ibarra include murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, the chief said.

Here's more on this illegal alien that the media probably won’t touch for obvious reasons:

#BREAKING Multiple DHS sources confirm the suspect in UGA student, Laken Riley’s murder—José Antonio Ibarra is here illegally from Venezuela. CBP documents show he crossed in September of 2022 into El Paso, Texas and was released due to lack of detention space.



The 26 year old… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

#BREAKING Multiple DHS sources confirm the suspect in UGA student, Laken Riley’s murder—José Antonio Ibarra is here illegally from Venezuela. CBP documents show he crossed in September of 2022 into El Paso, Texas and was released due to lack of detention space.



The 26 year old… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

#BREAKING DHS sources confirm that Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested 5 months ago in New York.



Records show he was arrested on 9/14/23 in Queens, NY for injury to child less than 17 and no license. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

According to CBP documents obtained from sources—The sponsor address Jose Antonio Ibarra provided after crossing illegally in El Paso was The Covenant House in New York— Their website says they are a youth homeless shelter. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

Clarification: Red shirt is current booking photo. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

NEW: Judge denies bond for UGA murder suspect José Antonio Ibarra in first court appearance—Ibarra’s public defenders requested he not be shown on camera in his jail clothing. The judge allowed video of judge/attorney only—According to the media outlet approved to film the… pic.twitter.com/CPWHmn2oBD — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 24, 2024

NEW: Per three ICE & DHS sources to me & @GriffJenkins, Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, TX in September 2022 & was released into the U.S. via parole.

We reached… pic.twitter.com/A5Ytc7tAzl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024

They had him, folks. Five months ago, Ibarra should’ve been deported after his New York arrest, and Ms. Lake would still be alive, along with her family being spared an unspeakable tragedy. But Democrats don’t care about immigration, and the media is content with burying details that further bring attention to an issue that’s already on the minds of voters for 2024. The horse has left the barn, liberal media. Americans know the southern border is a circus.

And New York, being a sanctuary city, just let him go. https://t.co/aSkqqdkyrr — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) February 24, 2024

Not all murders are direct results of federal policy.



This murder is https://t.co/k18G0MINs0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2024



