Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas
Georgia Governor Demands Answers From Biden in Scathing Letter About Student Killing
Trump Reveals What He Hopes to Say to Joe Biden Soon in SC...
ICE Confirms Illegal Migrant Accused of Killing College Student Was Previously Arrested In...
After Trump Dominated South Carolina, Biden Reminds Americans the ‘Threat’ He Poses
DeSantis Ramps Up His Efforts to Put Joe Biden’s Border Crisis to Bed
Attacks On Churches Spike Nearly 800 Percent As the Left Pushes Its Anti-God...
Trump Spent $1.3 Million In South Carolina, Nikki Haley Spent $16.5-- And Trump...
Democrats Won’t Certify a Trump Victory But Continue to Advocate Biden’s Delusion
Poll Has Terrible News for These Democratic Narratives
Joe Biden Remains Silent on Laken Riley’s Death, Yet Honors George Floyd Every...
CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory
Pastors and Christian Ministers, Don’t Tie Your Reputation to a Political Leader
Only Conservatives Can Save the Affordable Connectivity Program
Tipsheet

Latest Development About the Illegal Alien in the Georgia Student Murder Story Is Infuriating

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 25, 2024 9:30 PM
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Laken Riley went for a run on Thursday and never returned. She was reported missing by her friend, which led to authorities discovering her body later that afternoon. Riley was an undergraduate at the University of Georgia in Athens and after enrolled as a nursing student at nearby Augusta University. She had made the fall semester dean’s list. On Friday, February 23, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was arrested for her murder. Ibarra is an illegal alien from Venezuela who crossed over in 2022. He was arrested in New York City for what appears to be vehicular charges on September 14, 2023—he got charged with “injury to [a] child less than 17 and no license.” 

Advertisement

The media framed Ibarra as an “Athens man” and have been allergic to reporting that this man is an illegal immigrant. Yet, Georgia State House Rep. Houston Gaines alleges that Ibarra was arrested for shoplifting in Athens in October of 2023 and had an active bench warrant for his arrest since last December for failing to appear in court: 

Ibarra entered the United States when the Biden administration said the border was secure and closed. Maybe that’s why they’re keeping their mouths shut about Ms. Riley’s murder. 

As with Kate Steinle in California and a host of other families who have suffered unduly, Ms. Riley’s death is directly attributable to the Democratic Party’s complicity concerning the deteriorating situation at the southern border and the lack of enforcement of federal immigration laws. This tragedy was avoidable. 

Recommended

Coddled To Death: Mental Illness, Illegal Aliens and the Democratic Party Derek Hunter
Advertisement


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Coddled To Death: Mental Illness, Illegal Aliens and the Democratic Party Derek Hunter
CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory Sarah Arnold
You Need to Die Mark Lewis
Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Why This Death of a Nonbinary Teen in Oklahoma Got the Liberal Media in Trouble Again Matt Vespa
After Trump Dominated South Carolina, Biden Reminds Americans the ‘Threat’ He Poses Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Coddled To Death: Mental Illness, Illegal Aliens and the Democratic Party Derek Hunter
Advertisement