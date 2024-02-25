Latest Development About the Illegal Alien in the Georgia Student Murder Story Is Infuriating

Laken Riley went for a run on Thursday and never returned. She was reported missing by her friend, which led to authorities discovering her body later that afternoon. Riley was an undergraduate at the University of Georgia in Athens and after enrolled as a nursing student at nearby Augusta University. She had made the fall semester dean’s list. On Friday, February 23, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was arrested for her murder. Ibarra is an illegal alien from Venezuela who crossed over in 2022. He was arrested in New York City for what appears to be vehicular charges on September 14, 2023—he got charged with “injury to [a] child less than 17 and no license.”

The media framed Ibarra as an “Athens man” and have been allergic to reporting that this man is an illegal immigrant. Yet, Georgia State House Rep. Houston Gaines alleges that Ibarra was arrested for shoplifting in Athens in October of 2023 and had an active bench warrant for his arrest since last December for failing to appear in court:

Wow—according to this member of the Georgia legislature, the illegal immigrant accused of murdering a woman on UGA’s campus had *also been arrested* in Athens for shoplifting & had an outstanding bench warrant against him because he failed to appear in court over that charge.… pic.twitter.com/PA542TZsOC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 25, 2024

Ibarra entered the United States when the Biden administration said the border was secure and closed. Maybe that’s why they’re keeping their mouths shut about Ms. Riley’s murder.

27 posts from Biden about George Floyd.



0 posts from Biden about Laken Riley.



Did her life matter, @JoeBiden? pic.twitter.com/7HmdtLbOSO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

As with Kate Steinle in California and a host of other families who have suffered unduly, Ms. Riley’s death is directly attributable to the Democratic Party’s complicity concerning the deteriorating situation at the southern border and the lack of enforcement of federal immigration laws. This tragedy was avoidable.

It's been four days since 22-year-old Laken Riley was found bludgeoned to death by a Venezuelan man who illegally crossed the border in 2022.



Sill no word from the White House or Pres. Biden.



Rest in peace, Laken. pic.twitter.com/aP0F4DLaBY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2024



