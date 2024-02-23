Guess Who's Running for School Board in New Jersey

'What Fraud?': Shark Tank Host Rips Into NY Judge Over Rogue Judgement in...
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 23, 2024 6:05 AM
Brian Stelter is reportedly running for school board in Readington Township, New Jersey. The amusing part is that the former CNN host and media correspondent is running as a Republican:

And Stelter isn’t the only CNN alum running for elected office—John Avlon is running for Congress as a Democrat (via Axios):

Former CNN anchor John Avlon … announced a run for Congress in New York's first district, adding to a crowded field of Democrats vying to unseat a first-term Republican. 

Why it matters: The Long Island seat, currently held by Rep. Nick LaLota, was key to the GOP securing a razor-thin House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. 

Driving the news: "Right now, our democracy's in danger," Avlon said in a video posted to social media Wednesday morning. 

"This election is not a drill. It's up to all of us to step up and get off the sidelines," he added. 

Avlon took aim at former President Trump, as well as "his MAGA minions, who don't even seem interested in solving problems anymore." 

The big picture: Avlon left CNN earlier this month and previously served as editor in chief of The Daily Beast. 

I’m hoping this trend of former liberal media figures leaving their employer to run for elected office ends with these two. It’s already bad enough that these folks in the legacy press view themselves as valuable as first responders. Congress is already filled to the brim with the insufferable. 

Yet, Stelter’s run does allow us to rehash the times he got owned by college students who lambasted him for being on CNN, which has arguably become a misinformation factory concerning the Russian collusion hoax, the Hunter Biden laptop, the Covington kids, and the unsubstantiated sexual misconduct allegations lobbed at Justice Brett Kavanaugh. 

He also did a hilarious 180-degree turn concerning the legal baggage and allegations facing Hunter Biden. It’s why his show, Reliable Sources, was always a source of comedy. 

