CNN's Brian Stelter Just Got Destroyed...By a College Freshman

Lord have mercy. This Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy summit at the University of Chicago’s Institute for Politics has unearthed some gold regarding the liberal media news complex and how they’re a massive problem…to the very theme of the conference. The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum pretty much exposed why the media is so distrusted when she admitted why she buried the Hunter Biden story. She said she didn’t find it interesting. That’s the only thing these folks can say now since that laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s crack-addicted and miserable trainwreck of a son has been authenticated by the liberal press.

The conservative media has long known this laptop was real, the emails were real, and the possibility that the Biden family was compromised through a series of government access deals hatched by Hunter and Joe, some of which occurred when the latter was vice president. The New York Post was the first to report on this story, and they got censored for it. Big Tech locked them out of their social media accounts. It was the true October Surprise for the 2020 election, and the liberal media did all they could to kill the story. It was not Russian disinformation, which was the talking point peddled by every mainstream outlet out there, created by the very spooks who said that Russian collusion was a thing. It was a hoax. Now, months later the liberal outlets have admitted the laptop is real. It’s a carbon copy of the story the NY Post initially published. This was the Democrat-media complex at work. And Ms. Applebaum just decided to say the quiet part out loud.

WATCH The Atlantic’s @anneapplebaum refuse to answer @RealDSchmidt's???? question about Hunter Biden’s laptop during @UChicago’s “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy” conference! pic.twitter.com/1OgXBBiiI0 — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 6, 2022

It got worse today because CNN’s Brian Stelter was subjected to a lashing, and it was inflicted upon him by a college freshman who went line-by-line all the fake news stories CNN has peddled since 2016. He named the Russian collusion hoax, the fake rape allegations lobbed at Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the hate crime hoax executed by Jussie Smollett, the Nick Sandmann fiasco, and of course, the Hunter Biden laptop. Newsbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the exchange:

Freshman Christopher Phillips CALLS OUT Brian Stelter and CNN for being a "purveyor of disinformation." He points to the Russian collusion hoax, Jussie Smollett, the smears of Justice Kavanaugh and Nick Sandmann, and their dismissal of Hunter Biden's laptop. pic.twitter.com/eHxqAWqVSC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 7, 2022

And his pathetic response, @BrianStelter claims those facts are just a "popular right-wing narrative about CNN."

Of course, he was more interested in running out of the panel to go get lunch. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 7, 2022

Of course, he deflected with the "right-wing narrative" countermeasure. He also said CNN is not what is described by the conservative media. Typical. They're just totally innocent in all of this, right? Everyone with two eyes and a brain can see right through this pivot, Brian.

Stelter added that behind the scenes, outlets help each other out. He used Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall’s injury while reporting in Ukraine as an example. Oh, and the last time Brian spoke with a Biden official, he was yelled at by them or something. Yeah, not so sure how that absolves him or his network of the pervasive incompetence we've seen for years, but whatever. There’s no accountability here. We all know this. Everyone who peddled the Russian collusion hoax as fact at CNN and elsewhere deserves to be fired. Someone must be tossed into the meat grinder over this fiasco since it's one of the biggest journalistic failures in recent memory.

CNN got top-billing for that movie.