Oh, So That's the Story a CNN Media Reporter No Longer Thinks Is a 'Right-Wing' Hit Piece

The levels of protection this family receives are nothing short of astounding. We all know the liberal media offers ‘iron dome’ protection to Democrats. This political Star Wars operation is effective until a point. There are some things you cannot pivot away from or go with the propaganda flow—you must face facts. As we enter an economic recession, you cannot deny that as negative attacks from the conservative media machine. The nation has been befallen by high gas prices and inflation too. These are incontrovertible facts. Is the Hunter Biden story next?

Is the story of a crack head son of the president and his alleged criminal acts starting to percolate through the liberal media? The Hunter laptop is real, not a Russian disinformation operation, and its contents could show that the entire Biden family is compromised. Hunter’s reported nefarious deeds touch all in his orbit, and daddy Biden appears to be more than a willing participant in some of these big dollar government access arrangements.

Over the weekend, CNN’s Brian Stelter said that if Joe Biden decides to abort his 2024 re-election bid, it will be because of Hunter Biden’s antics. Hunter is facing a tax evasion probe, and Stelter declared that this is no longer a right-wing media machine story. Really? He was all too willing to dismiss Hunter’s shenanigans as conservative hit pieces not too long ago (via Mediaite):

CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned whether President Joe Biden might be forced to forgo re-election in 2024 because of his legally-embattled son: Hunter Biden. Stelter spoke to Michael LaRosa on Sunday, about two weeks after LaRosa left his job as press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden. Part of the conversation on Reliable Sources wound up revolving around the increasingly vocal calls from those who say Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in the Oval Office. “I hope he runs. I know he’s going to run, he’s planning to run,” LaRosa said. He described concerns about Biden as “Democratic bed-wetting time,” and he heaped praise on the president even as Stelter noted that Biden’s age could be a factor. “What about his son?” Stelter pivoted. “What about Hunter? Hunter under federal investigation, charges could be coming at any time. This is not just a right-wing media story. This is a real problem for the Bidens. Could he decide not to run for re-election, given his son?”

Brian Stelter in Oct. 2020: "For all we know, these emails were made up, or maybe some are real and some are fakes, we don't know. But we do know that this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine." https://t.co/VlNBOjqvGt — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 7, 2022

Same media correspondent in Oct. 2020: “Hunter has already apologized. Well, he's already admitted to poor judgment and swampy behavior. His father has said that it will not happen again. And at this point, most people have moved on.” (Thread): https://t.co/NWw6wVcV3y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 7, 2022

Another: “For all we know, these emails were made up, or maybe some are real and some are fakes, we don't know. But we do know that this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 7, 2022

We all get things wrong, but to pretend like these things were never said is the issue. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 7, 2022

One thing to keep an eye on is the investigation itself. Reportedly, the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware doesn’t have the resources to investigate all angles of this alleged intricate web of corruption that Hunter has spun. Also, the FBI is a top actor to run interference regarding allegations that will undoubtedly get kicked up as people continue to dig into his past activities; they already have in some cases.