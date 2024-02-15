MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Fani Willis' 'Credibility Is Completely Shot'

As testimony played out in Georgia during Fani Willis' misconduct hearing regarding the Fulton County District Attorney's affair with her deputy Nathan Wade, it became clear — even to MSNBC legal analyst Caroline Polisi who's also a frequent guest on CNN — that the Georgia RICO case against former President Donald Trump might be close to completely falling apart.

Following testimony from a former friend who testified that Willis' relationship with Wade began in 2019, not in 2022 as Willis and Wade had previously stated in court filings. If true, that means both lied to the court and it's "game over" for Willis' case against Trump, according to Polisi.

NEW: Former Fulton County DA employee and friend of Fani Willis since college says she was definitely in a relationship with Nathan Wade since 2019.



This completely contradicts the filings of Wade and Willis in which they claimed it began in 2022.



Giving false statements to the… pic.twitter.com/mt5FUIDqUu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

"Don't let the 'legalese' fool you," the legal analyst said on MSNBC Thursday afternoon. "This is epic, this is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think [and] Fani Willis lied to the court, it's game over for her — she will be disqualified," Polisi emphasized. If, as the former friend testified, Willis and Wade "had a relationship prior to when they represented to the court, it's a huge deal," she said on MSNBC, adding she "can't overstate" the gravity of the revelation.

MSNBC legal analyst: "Don't let the legalese fool you — this is epic, this is monumental — if things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court. It's game over for her. She will be disqualified." pic.twitter.com/BVwvnBppzp — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 15, 2024

According to a statement Polisi subsequently provided to Mediaite, Willis' "credibility is completely shot" now. "Willis will be disqualified, which means her entire office is disqualified, which means the case will have to be re-assigned and languish with the PAC [Prosecuting Attorneys' Council] of Georgia, effectively killing the case."