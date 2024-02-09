Republicans Have New Demands After Damning Special Counsel Report
The Censorship Industrial Complex Strikes Again
When a Legal Fever Dream Smashes Into Legal Reality
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's...
Kamala Harris Attacks 'Politically Motivated' Special Counsel, Tries to Defend Biden
Special Counsel Reveals Why Biden Thought About Resigning As Obama's VP
'Huge Recruiting Coup': Larry Hogan Announces U.S. Senate Bid
Carlson Presses Putin on Jailed WSJ Reporter
Biden's Classified Docs Defense Sounds Awfully Familiar
Here's the Disturbing Reason Why a 'Trans' Person Wanted to Sue Their Ex
Here's the Fate of a Man Who Placed an Abortion-Inducing Drug in His...
Wait, Top Biden Officials Just Met With This Man?
Creating a 'Divisive Primary': NRSC Chair Blasts Rosendale's Senate Run, and Trump Weighs...
Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Go After Parental Rights
Tipsheet

The Worst Democrat Comes Out to Defend Joe Biden's Mental Health

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 09, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When it comes to defending Joe Biden, the liberal media will take the bullet almost every time—he’s a Democrat. The exception during the Biden presidency concerns Joe’s age and mental competency. If it’s about how he’s talking to dead world leaders, ripping staff, or reporting on anecdotes about how the Delaware liberal has lost a step—they’re all over it. It’s not frequent and usually comes in a lengthy article or two before the press moves on attacking Republicans again.  

Advertisement

It also wouldn’t shock me if the Biden White House picks up the phone, calling these publications to voice their outrage at them publishing these accounts since the primary weakness of Joe Biden resonates with voters. It happened again with the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur concerning Joe’s mishandling of classified information. They concluded he retained sensitive materials willfully, but he’s too old and senile to be charged. Yet, they also added damning portions about his memory loss, which includes the aging president forgetting when his son, Beau, passed away. 

No one was expecting Biden to be charged, but some Democrats and MSNBC have gone out there to defend the president’s mental health. The one person who should not be doing it, however, is Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY)—who is the kiss of death for any liberal narrative. Goldman said that the nation should have no fear about Biden’s mental health because when he spoke with him, the man was sharp as a tack:

Recommended

Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Oh, so it’s settled then. Goldman was the pitchman for two disastrous narratives to defend the Biden White House. One was that the influence-peddling scheme the president and Hunter Biden were involved in sold the “illusion of access” when the mountains of evidence suggest otherwise.  

Last July, Goldman tried to discredit IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Shapley regarding their testimony about the Biden DOJ interfering in their tax investigations into Hunter. Goldman’s questioning caused “Dresden-level” damage, as it instead revealed that Joe was intimately aware of his son’s dealings, something the media and the Biden White House have categorically denied. In a way, the Biden White House can blame Goldman for forming the basis for the special counsel investigation into the president’s son.  

Last, Goldman picked a fight with a mother whose daughter was a victim of the fentanyl crisis caused by the porous southern border that’s been allowed to remain open, thanks to Biden policies. It was an impeachment hearing for failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and it didn’t end well for him.

Advertisement

If there is one person Democrats should keep in a box and never let out when it comes to playing defense, it’s Mr. Goldman. That said, I hope this guy is plastered all over the place—he’s the master of self-sabotage. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's Not Biden) Spencer Brown
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
‘Is This a Joke?’: GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report Madeline Leesman
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Republicans Have New Demands After Damning Special Counsel Report Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Advertisement