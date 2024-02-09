The Worst Democrat Comes Out to Defend Joe Biden's Mental Health

When it comes to defending Joe Biden, the liberal media will take the bullet almost every time—he’s a Democrat. The exception during the Biden presidency concerns Joe’s age and mental competency. If it’s about how he’s talking to dead world leaders, ripping staff, or reporting on anecdotes about how the Delaware liberal has lost a step—they’re all over it. It’s not frequent and usually comes in a lengthy article or two before the press moves on attacking Republicans again.

It also wouldn’t shock me if the Biden White House picks up the phone, calling these publications to voice their outrage at them publishing these accounts since the primary weakness of Joe Biden resonates with voters. It happened again with the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur concerning Joe’s mishandling of classified information. They concluded he retained sensitive materials willfully, but he’s too old and senile to be charged. Yet, they also added damning portions about his memory loss, which includes the aging president forgetting when his son, Beau, passed away.

MADDOW: Biden is not physically or mentally compromised because "he rides a bike."



Does he though? pic.twitter.com/bZycQKAhYb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

No one was expecting Biden to be charged, but some Democrats and MSNBC have gone out there to defend the president’s mental health. The one person who should not be doing it, however, is Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY)—who is the kiss of death for any liberal narrative. Goldman said that the nation should have no fear about Biden’s mental health because when he spoke with him, the man was sharp as a tack:

Democrat Dan Goldman is not convinced by the special counsel’s report on Biden’s cognitive decline:



“He was sharper than anyone I’ve spoken to!” pic.twitter.com/0vzn5qm3ou — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Oh, so it’s settled then. Goldman was the pitchman for two disastrous narratives to defend the Biden White House. One was that the influence-peddling scheme the president and Hunter Biden were involved in sold the “illusion of access” when the mountains of evidence suggest otherwise.

Last July, Goldman tried to discredit IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Shapley regarding their testimony about the Biden DOJ interfering in their tax investigations into Hunter. Goldman’s questioning caused “Dresden-level” damage, as it instead revealed that Joe was intimately aware of his son’s dealings, something the media and the Biden White House have categorically denied. In a way, the Biden White House can blame Goldman for forming the basis for the special counsel investigation into the president’s son.

Last, Goldman picked a fight with a mother whose daughter was a victim of the fentanyl crisis caused by the porous southern border that’s been allowed to remain open, thanks to Biden policies. It was an impeachment hearing for failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and it didn’t end well for him.

Goldman is a piece of work. https://t.co/lorze6aa8s — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 19, 2024

If there is one person Democrats should keep in a box and never let out when it comes to playing defense, it’s Mr. Goldman. That said, I hope this guy is plastered all over the place—he’s the master of self-sabotage.