Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Nailed the Real Objective Behind the Latest Anti-Trump Ruling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2025 3:00 AM
Pool via AP

The judges are at it again: a federal judge slapped down part of President Donald J. Trump’s executive order ensuring that only American citizens vote. That’s right, folks. A little judge told the White House to hit the brakes on the provision requiring one to provide proof of citizenship to vote (via WaPo):

Advertisement

A judge temporarily blocked election officials Thursday from implementing parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring people to prove they are citizens when they fill out federal voter registration forms. 

The sweeping order Trump signed last month sought to overhaul how the 2026 midterm elections are run, even though the Constitution says voting policies are to be set by the states and Congress. Democrats and voting rights groups quickly sued, leading to Thursday’s preliminary injunction. 

“Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States — not the President — with the authority to regulate federal elections,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for D.C. wrote in her opinion. 

Under the ruling, the independent, bipartisan Election Assistance Commission is barred for now from changing the federal voter registration form to require people to provide passports or other documents proving their citizenship to get on the voter rolls. The ruling also prevents federal agencies from implementing a part of the executive order that tells them to determine whether someone is a citizen before providing the person a registration form. 

This isn’t about law, order, or the Constitution. It’s about running out the clock on the second Trump presidency and nullifying the 2024 election results. CNN’s Scott Jennings made that point clear, adding that we are in a constitutional crisis, but of the Democrats’ own making. We have these activist, looney-toon judges who think they can dictate powers that are specifically delegated to the executive. Whether it be on military recruitment or federal immigration policy, we have these injunctions that aim to hamstring the Trump White House and block what most people voted for in the last election. It’s undemocratic. District judges were never meant to weigh in and hold sway over broad public policy.

Jennings added if there is a challenge, let the Supreme Court handle it; however, in the interim, the executive must be allowed to govern.

