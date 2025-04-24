CNN's Scott Jennings Nailed the Real Objective Behind the Latest Anti-Trump Ruling
A Hispanic Woman Just Took Dems to the Cleaners for Slobbering Over Abrego Garcia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats are viewed as a party that looks down on people. That’s a fact, and it’s not lost on the voter bloc that has traditionally supported this party. White and non-white working-class voters are fleeing. Men are sprinting away from this lunatic asylum that is the DNC, and now Hispanic voters appear to be puzzled over this Abrego Garcia saga.

Garcia is the MS-13 gang member who also likely beat his wife, who filed a protection order against him in 2021, who was here illegally and deported back to El Salvador, his home country. The Left is trying to frame this like an arrest under Augusto Pinochet. It’s not. On 2Way, a Hispanic woman ripped into the Democratic Party for slobbering over this guy. 

“I am a legal citizen, and I am disgusted. I am so angry with liberals going out of the country for this guy,” she said. 

‘Jeanette’ was steaming over this circus, which shows that the shoddy talking points Democrats have been shoveling out, like due process and law and order, aren’t resonating. It can’t when the individual is a piece of human garbage. 

“I don't understand what they're trying to say to the Hispanic community. Like, are they trying to get votes?,” she said. “Because that's not doing it, especially for people like us, that we obey the law. I don't understand why are they doing this? It's not doing anything. It's just making us more angry." 

Scores of Democrats, none of them remarkable, have flown to El Salvador to pal around with this guy. It’s embarrassing, and he’s not being released—ever. It’s a disgusting public relations stunt where Democrats think they can gaslight the electorate into feeling bad for a gangbanger and domestic abuser. The media is also powerless to turn the tide.

 Mr. Garcia is never coming back to the United States.

