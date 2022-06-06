Biden Fails to Commemorate D-Day...Again

President Joe Biden failed to officially commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion Monday. The White House did not issue any statement about the anniversary and Biden's Twitter feeds are absent of any mention.

It's nearly 3:30 pm in Washington D.C. and no statement from Biden about D-Day... — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 6, 2022

This is the second year in a row Biden has failed to commemorate the D-Day anniversary.

Jen Psaki, when asked why President Biden did not commemorate the D-Day anniversary yesterday:



"I wouldn't be surprised if there's more we would have to say on it." pic.twitter.com/QDS9iqJhc9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 7, 2021

Yesterday marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, but you wouldn’t know it if you followed any of the White House or President Biden’s social media accounts. https://t.co/RTYgxlJtbd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 7, 2021

But while Biden failed to commemorate the day, a number of Americans, organizations and world leaders are honoring the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

D-Day was the beginning of Operation Overlord; over several weeks, more than 120,000 American soldiers lost their lives to liberate Europe from the grip of fascist tyranny. I salute and honor all who fought, died, and led us to victory against evil. #DDay — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 6, 2022

78 years ago today: D-Day pic.twitter.com/WCZ69NGy0v — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 6, 2022

Left: Eisenhower’s D-Day letter: “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade” & “Let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great & noble undertaking.”



Right: Eisenhower’s in-case-of-failure letter: “If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.” pic.twitter.com/QbVHgkzdCQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 6, 2022

I join with Virginians across the Commonwealth in remembering the U.S servicemembers who risked and gave their lives on D-Day. Their sacrifices, in defense of freedom and liberty, will never be forgotten. ???? — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2022