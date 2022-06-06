D-Day

Biden Fails to Commemorate D-Day...Again

 @KatiePavlich
Jun 06, 2022
President Joe Biden failed to officially commemorate the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion Monday. The White House did not issue any statement about the anniversary and Biden's Twitter feeds are absent of any mention. 

This is the second year in a row Biden has failed to commemorate the D-Day anniversary.

But while Biden failed to commemorate the day, a number of Americans, organizations and world leaders are honoring the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944. 

