D-Day

Biden Fails to Commemorate D-Day. Here's What He Tweeted About Instead.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 8:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Fails to Commemorate D-Day. Here's What He Tweeted About Instead.

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

June 6 marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, but you wouldn’t know it if you followed any of the White House or President Biden’s social media accounts. The commander in chief completely neglected to mention the U.S.-led invasion of Normandy in World War II on Sunday, tweeting instead a video of him meeting with survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. 

“I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal,” Biden tweeted from his presidential Twitter account.

While he briefly mentioned D-Day twice during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, he did not commemorate the anniversary at all on Sunday. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, did mark the anniversary with a tweet that read: "On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice."

First lady Jill Biden also tweeted about D-Day.

Critics on Twitter blasted Biden over his failure to commemorate D-Day.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Scientist Who Told Fauci Wuhan Coronavirus Was ‘Potentially Engineered’ is Deleting Tweets
Katie Pavlich
Here's What Democrats Say Cost Them House Seats in 2020
Spencer Brown
Journalist Lobbying Fails: Manchin Officially Opposes Election Takeover Bill, Digs in on Protecting Filibuster
Guy Benson
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Brace Yourselves for 2022
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Unlikely Voting Bloc May Be 'Key to GOP's Resurgence'
Leah Barkoukis
Anti-Trump Group Co-Founder Really Jacks Up the Hyperbole With Latest Remarks About Donald
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular