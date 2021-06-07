Biden Fails to Commemorate D-Day. Here's What He Tweeted About Instead.

June 6 marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, but you wouldn’t know it if you followed any of the White House or President Biden’s social media accounts. The commander in chief completely neglected to mention the U.S.-led invasion of Normandy in World War II on Sunday, tweeting instead a video of him meeting with survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal,” Biden tweeted from his presidential Twitter account.

While he briefly mentioned D-Day twice during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, he did not commemorate the anniversary at all on Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, did mark the anniversary with a tweet that read: "On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice."

First lady Jill Biden also tweeted about D-Day.

Critics on Twitter blasted Biden over his failure to commemorate D-Day.

Good morning to everyone except US Presidents who refuse to mention D-Day on the 77th anniversary.



