Tipsheet

Aaron Rodgers' Nickname for Joe Biden Is Going to Make Him a Target for Liberal America Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 20, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Jets quarterback and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers, a frequent guest of the Pat McAfee Show, is going to make himself a target for liberal America again with this appropriate nickname of Joe Biden. Rodgers has been out with a torn Achilles he suffered against the Buffalo Bills on week one of the 2023 NFL season. It’s a name you might have said yourself or heard others mentioning it, but it’s spot-on all the same. At the same time, he dropped the new moniker for Joe over a topic that conservatives might find disagreeable (via Newsweek):

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had harsh words for President Joe Biden in the past, and he took another shot on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

As his appearance on the show wound down, Rodgers and McAfee discussed a backdrop behind McAfee that depicted a wintery scene of falling snow under a night sky. McAfee noted that people in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been drawing obscene pictures in the snow. 

Rodgers claimed he misheard McAfee. 

"I thought you said 'Snowden,'" Rodgers said. "I thought we were going to get into a new conversation about Ed Snowden." 

[…] 

Rodgers believes Snowden should be pardoned by Biden, in addition to fellow whistleblowers Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. 

"I think 'Weekend at Bernie's' should pardon Snowden and [Julian] Assange," Rodgers said. "That's a start. And [Chelsea] Manning. Manning, Snowden and Assange. ... Pardon them all. 'Weekend at Bernie's,' if you're listening, pardon them all." 

We watch Rodgers for his talent on the field; he’s not directing national security policy. But it is an undisputable fact that the Biden White House staff is dragging this man along, hoping he can cross the 2024 finish line with a re-election victory. This isn’t the first time Rodgers has made controversial remarks. 

During the COVID pandemic, Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world when he eschewed getting the COVID vaccine. He expressed his hesitancy over getting the shot due his allergies to the ingredients in the both the Pfizer and Moderna shots. He was also worried about the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was marred by tales of recipients getting blood clots. He became one of professional sports’ biggest targets for the woke mob, where some journalists felt he should not be granted NFL MVP honors. And as with anything the woke mob likes, they were in the minority. Rodgers was named NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021. 

Rodgers put the sports world on notice this season with what has been a remarkable recovery from his Achilles injury, one that usually takes nine months to a year to fully recover. Word on the street was that he was expecting to retake the field, but after the Jets were booted from playoff contention, along with shoddy offensive line play which would have placed him at further risk of injury, he wisely bowed out. I think that was always his decision, but the NFL is also a business, and Jets fans needed something to cling to after another disastrous season.

Last Note: If I were a Jets fan, I'd take that hope of Rodgers coming back to play after this nightmare play on Black Friday. It summed up the season:

