Vaccine

Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Couldn't Get the COVID Vaccine.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 8:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Couldn't Get the COVID Vaccine.

Source: AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has landed himself in hot water. There’s some communication mix-up concerning whether he was ever vaccinated against the coronavirus. He had made previous remarks that he was immunized. Now, Rodgers recently tested positive—and the ‘woke’ mob and the insufferably liberal sports journalism world wants his head on a pike. Here’s the thing: no one asked him his side of the story. Rodgers says there’s an ingredient in the mRNA vaccine that Pfizer and Moderna have manufactured. The Johnson & Johnson shot at the time was put on hold due to a blood clotting issue. 

Rodgers perfectly captures the abject failure of the expert class and the media in marketing this vaccine correctly. Like masks, advice shifted with the political winds. Trump launched Operation Warp Speed that gave us three vaccines. The Democrats said it was fake. When Biden won, the Left said, ‘oh my god, look at all these wonderful vaccines’ …that Trump initiated. Voters see right through that. Vaccines have always been a controversial subject, especially when it comes to kids. This was never going to be an easy sell—and peddling science fiction the way Anthony Fauci and the CDC did does not help. 

The Super Bowl-winning QB sat down for almost an hour with Pat McAfee to clear the air. Yet, I doubt it will do much good. Rodgers admitted to speaking with Joe Rogan about treatment. Rogan was another target of fake news attacks following his COVID diagnosis and being prescribed ivermectin (via Fox News):


"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added.

[…]

"Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me," Rodgers said. "If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?

He’ll survive. He will endure a lot of nonsense and self-righteous antics from the Left, however. 

Meanwhile, Henry Ruggs drove drunk and killed a person in Las Vegas, but what Rodgers did was worse in the minds of some.  

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: House Passes Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill After Months of Negotioations
Landon Mion
Update: Dems Claim They Have Deal to Pass Infrastructure on Friday, After It Seems Progressives Are Signing On
Rebecca Downs
Poll Reveals Disarray and Disunity isn't Only Problem for Democrats When it Comes to Biden Agenda Items
VIP
Rebecca Downs
White House Says Calling Administration's Vaccine Requirement a 'Mandate' is 'Misinformation'
Landon Mion
Tulsi Gabbard Tells Fellow Democrats to 'Stop Trying to Divide Us' by Race
Landon Mion
Decision Desk Projects Republicans Have Gained Control of Virginia House of Delegates
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular