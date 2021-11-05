Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Couldn't Get the COVID Vaccine.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has landed himself in hot water. There’s some communication mix-up concerning whether he was ever vaccinated against the coronavirus. He had made previous remarks that he was immunized. Now, Rodgers recently tested positive—and the ‘woke’ mob and the insufferably liberal sports journalism world wants his head on a pike. Here’s the thing: no one asked him his side of the story. Rodgers says there’s an ingredient in the mRNA vaccine that Pfizer and Moderna have manufactured. The Johnson & Johnson shot at the time was put on hold due to a blood clotting issue.

Rodgers perfectly captures the abject failure of the expert class and the media in marketing this vaccine correctly. Like masks, advice shifted with the political winds. Trump launched Operation Warp Speed that gave us three vaccines. The Democrats said it was fake. When Biden won, the Left said, ‘oh my god, look at all these wonderful vaccines’ …that Trump initiated. Voters see right through that. Vaccines have always been a controversial subject, especially when it comes to kids. This was never going to be an easy sell—and peddling science fiction the way Anthony Fauci and the CDC did does not help.

The Super Bowl-winning QB sat down for almost an hour with Pat McAfee to clear the air. Yet, I doubt it will do much good. Rodgers admitted to speaking with Joe Rogan about treatment. Rogan was another target of fake news attacks following his COVID diagnosis and being prescribed ivermectin (via Fox News):





"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers told former NFL punter McAfee and his former linebacker teammate A.J. Hawk. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself." Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects. "I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. … I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," the Packers star added. […] "Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me," Rodgers said. "If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?

A lot going on here, including Aaron Rodgers saying he's allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, why he thinks the NFL-NFLPA protocols aren't based in science and many messages to the "woke mob" shaming/outing/cancelling unvaccinated people like him. https://t.co/mR0PfjMXtq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12: allergic to mRNA ingredient, J&J got pulled, so he went into a custom "immunization" program. The NFL accepted it. He doesn't seem to have symptoms. I'd say his program worked. https://t.co/EVu8hNOtNT — Area Man (@lheal) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is getting ripped more by the sports media for his covid vaccine opinions than Henry Ruggs did for getting drunk and killing someone while driving 150 miles an hour. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2021

This @AaronRodgers12 saga is a helpful reminder to folks that a lot sports journos are even bigger liberal activists than political journos



They just don’t have as much reason to show it — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 5, 2021

Man, everybody is really mad at Aaron Rodgers. I don't know how he'll ever recover. pic.twitter.com/UbCY7JnfQC — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers says he's listening to Joe Rogan's advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he's also taking Ivermectin.



Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

I see the United States of Karen has Aaron Rodgers on its agenda today. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 5, 2021

. @AaronRodgers12 is 100% correct. Why aren’t the “health experts” talking about real health? Exercise? Real food? 70-80% of COVID hospitalization/deaths were obese individuals and yet, government is handing out donuts for vaccines. https://t.co/zZFnz7vWNd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers to Pat McAfee just now: "I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 5, 2021

More Rodgers to McAfee: I'm not some sort of anti-vax flat earther. I'm somebody who's a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy. Not to have to acquiecse to some woke culture or some crazed group of individuals." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 5, 2021

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

He’ll survive. He will endure a lot of nonsense and self-righteous antics from the Left, however.

Meanwhile, Henry Ruggs drove drunk and killed a person in Las Vegas, but what Rodgers did was worse in the minds of some.