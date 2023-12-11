What Hamas Just Announced Is Hardly Shocking

We’re weeks into the war between Israel and Hamas, and it’s not going well for the terrorists. Their defensive holdouts cannot repel any attacks by Israeli forces. The IDF is flooding the portions of the extensive terror tunnel network Hamas has built over the past 17 years with seawater from the Mediterranean. On social media, you’ve seen pictures of Hamas terrorists surrendering en masse. There are also reports that Palestinian Islamic Jihad has exhausted all their rocket munitions and is completely out of ammunition.

Israel is going to win this war. What happens after regarding their new security role in Gaza is another story, along with the extensive reconstruction efforts that must be sorted out. This war will last years, as does any conflict involving armed insurgents and terror groups. With Hamas’ back against the wall and their leadership being picked off one by one, the terror group announced on Sunday that they would murder the remaining hostages unless more aid is delivered to them. It’s something out of a movie script (via NY Post):

Hamas on Sunday threatened to kill all of its remaining hostages if demands such as more aid for Gaza and prisoner exchanges were not met, after suffering repeated losses in its battle with Israel. The Palestinian terror group is still holding the bodies of 20 hostages who died in captivity, Israel said over the weekend. Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, claimed Sunday that not another single kidnap victim will leave Gaza alive unless Israel agrees to all its demands in negotiations that broke down at the start of December. At least some of those demands have been for more aid for Gaza residents and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners. “Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership … nor its supporters … can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Obeida said in a televised broadcast. The ultimatum came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that of the 137 hostages believed to still be in Hamas custody, 20 are dead. More than 100 were freed in an aid and prisoner pact last month.

We knew this was going to happen; Hamas is a terror group. Just like how we knew they would violate the terms of the hostage-based ceasefire that collapsed within days last month. Even when it was announced, rockets were still being fired into Israel. Netanyahu’s government agreed to release 150 Palestinian terrorists, some of whom went back to their old ways after their release, as we saw in the Jerusalem bus stop attack.

You can't trust these people, obviously, but you also can't allow them to murder 100 hostages by doing nothing. And we know Hamas will horde and steal the relief supplies, as they've done for years.