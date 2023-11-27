KJP Tries to Sell False Figures on Biden's Economy
Americans Left Behind in Fourth Round of Hostage Releases From Gaza
The Tucson Border Patrol Sector Will No Longer Tweet. Here's Why.
Watch Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Butcher an Iconic Reagan Quote
Faith Leaders Unite to Demand Lawmakers 'Get Israel the Aid It Needs'
The BBC Is Proud of Its Incorrect Coverage?
Tennessee Town Stirs Debate Over 'Holiday Tree'
Here's How the Bidens Are Remembering Their Grandchildren at Christmas Time
Could Trump Actually Pull This Off and Win Over Young People?
Here's How NYT Covered This 'Disfigured Woman' Who Was One of Palestinians Released...
Democrat Rep Challenging Biden Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House
We Reportedly Have an Update About the 10-Month-Old Baby Held Hostage by Hamas
'Finish the Wall': Bernie Moreno Continues Ad Campaign in Quest for U.S. Senate
Here’s What Happened When Parents Tried to Stop Their Teen From Undergoing ‘Gender-Affirmi...
Tipsheet

Family of the First American Released By Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 27, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Joe Biden and his administration are taking some victory laps for being at the forefront of the current pause in the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli forces have already cut the strip in two and are slowly eradicating Hamas’ influence in Gaza City, which they surrounded days ago. Still, the 200-plus hostages that were taken on October 7 remained a pressing matter, so the Israelis opted to do this hostage-for-terrorists swap, wherein for every dozen or so hostages that Hamas releases, increases the duration of the ceasefire. The problem is that a) Qatar has also been reportedly instrumental in keeping this ceasefire agreement intact, and b) Biden didn’t secure the release of any American hostage until now—and it’s someone whose family reportedly bought Hunter Biden’s art.

Advertisement

Here's the story about the release of four-year-old Abigail Mor Edan (via CBS News): 

Abigail Mor Edan, the youngest U.S. citizen held by Hamas, was among the group of hostages released back to Israel on Sunday, both President Biden and the Israeli military confirmed. 

Abigail, whose parents were killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, turned 4 years old last week while in captivity in Gaza. She was kidnapped and taken to the Palestinian enclave during the deadly rampage along with an estimated 240 others, according to Israeli officials. 

[…] 

President Biden spoke about Abigail's release in televised remarks Sunday. 

"She's free and she's in Israel now," Mr. Biden said, adding that Abigail has "been through a terrible trauma." The child's mother was killed in front of her by Hamas militants before her father was also gunned down while using his body to shield Abigail from the attack. Abigail then ran to neighbors for help, Mr. Biden said. 

"What she endured is unthinkable," he said. 

Abigail's great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, and her cousin, Noa Naftali, said in a statement Sunday, "We hoped and prayed today would come. There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and coming home." 

And here’s the reported Hunter Biden art connection: 

Recommended

The Guy Who Can’t Win v. the Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

There's always something, huh?

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Guy Who Can’t Win v. the Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
No Way CNN Ran With This Narrative About Israeli Operations in Gaza Matt Vespa
Here’s What Happened When Parents Tried to Stop Their Teen From Undergoing ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery Madeline Leesman
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses Townhall Video
Over 20 Millions Immigrants Are Set to Vote in 2024 Sarah Arnold
Here's How the Bidens Are Remembering Their Grandchildren at Christmas Time Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Guy Who Can’t Win v. the Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement