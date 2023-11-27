Family of the First American Released By Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art

Joe Biden and his administration are taking some victory laps for being at the forefront of the current pause in the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli forces have already cut the strip in two and are slowly eradicating Hamas’ influence in Gaza City, which they surrounded days ago. Still, the 200-plus hostages that were taken on October 7 remained a pressing matter, so the Israelis opted to do this hostage-for-terrorists swap, wherein for every dozen or so hostages that Hamas releases, increases the duration of the ceasefire. The problem is that a) Qatar has also been reportedly instrumental in keeping this ceasefire agreement intact, and b) Biden didn’t secure the release of any American hostage until now—and it’s someone whose family reportedly bought Hunter Biden’s art.

Advertisement

Here's the story about the release of four-year-old Abigail Mor Edan (via CBS News):

Abigail Mor Edan, the youngest U.S. citizen held by Hamas, was among the group of hostages released back to Israel on Sunday, both President Biden and the Israeli military confirmed. Abigail, whose parents were killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, turned 4 years old last week while in captivity in Gaza. She was kidnapped and taken to the Palestinian enclave during the deadly rampage along with an estimated 240 others, according to Israeli officials. […] President Biden spoke about Abigail's release in televised remarks Sunday. "She's free and she's in Israel now," Mr. Biden said, adding that Abigail has "been through a terrible trauma." The child's mother was killed in front of her by Hamas militants before her father was also gunned down while using his body to shield Abigail from the attack. Abigail then ran to neighbors for help, Mr. Biden said. "What she endured is unthinkable," he said. Abigail's great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, and her cousin, Noa Naftali, said in a statement Sunday, "We hoped and prayed today would come. There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and coming home."

And here’s the reported Hunter Biden art connection:

So you're telling me that the great-aunt of the youngest American hostage -- and first American -- to be released by Hamas is a buyer of Hunter Biden's art, who was then appointed by Joe Biden to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad? — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

*Addendum to initial post. The timeline is not clear as to when Ms. Naftali bought Hunter Biden's art vs. when she was appointed by Joe Biden to the relevant commission. Hunter's former biz associate Eric Schwerin was tabbed for that commission previously by President Obama — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

H/T @BiancaDLGarza who raised this connection during today's episode of "Newsline" — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 27, 2023

There's always something, huh?