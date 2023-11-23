Mossad Has Been Given Instructions to Hunt Down Hamas Leaders Living in Luxury
Tipsheet

The FBI Has Released Their Conclusion Regarding the Niagara Falls Car Explosion

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 23, 2023 8:15 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

The car explosion at Niagara Falls yesterday has conclusively been ruled not an act of terrorism by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Spencer wrote how a car explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing triggered reports of a possible terror attack. There were also rumors that the vehicle was packed with explosives. New camera footage cast doubt on the terrorism angle, with the FBI describing the situation as “fluid” initially. 

When the terrorism narrative began to fray, the new theory was that this was a stolen vehicle, where the two occupants, both killed in the crash, were trying to speed past the checkpoint into Canada, which explains the erratic driving. The car is shown striking something, possibly a barrier, making it go airborne before catching fire and exploding.

The FBI said that no explosives were ever in the vehicle and that no “terrorism nexus” could be identified.

The news was shocking, especially as millions are still traveling for Thanksgiving. In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and the increased terror threats that have arisen from that conflict, it wouldn’t have shocked me if this was an act of terrorism. Blessedly, it wasn’t, but it wasn’t a far-fetched theory. We’ve already had two Palestinians either commit acts of domestic terrorism or plan to carry out one. One Indianapolis woman crashed into what she thought was a Jewish school for her people. In Houston, Texas, a radical Palestinian was able to acquire firearms illegally and planned to attack the local Jewish community. 

