Tipsheet

Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Was 'Attempted Terrorist Attack'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 22, 2023 1:35 PM

A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States in upstate New York on Wednesday afternoon per state and federal officials — reported to be an "attempted terrorist attack" the day before Thanksgiving according to sources cited by Fox News Channel.

At least one individual, a 27-year-old male border officer, has been hospitalized after being injured in the explosion, according to reports, while the driver of the vehicle and his passenger were killed in the blast.

A statement from the FBI said that agents from its Buffalo field office are "investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls." 

The FBI added it is "coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation" but refused to say more as the "situation is very fluid."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter, that she and her office were briefed on the situation and are "closely monitoring" developments. 

As a result of the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, other border crossings between the U.S. and Canada have reportedly been closed while the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags: BORDER CROSSINGS

