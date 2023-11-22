Vehicle Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Crossing Was 'Attempted Terrorist Attack'

A vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States in upstate New York on Wednesday afternoon per state and federal officials — reported to be an "attempted terrorist attack" the day before Thanksgiving according to sources cited by Fox News Channel.

Fox reports that the "vehicle explosion" at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls between U.S. and Canada was an "attempted terrorist attack" with "a lot of explosives in the vehicle at the time." pic.twitter.com/zm77YWbNmo — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 22, 2023

At least one individual, a 27-year-old male border officer, has been hospitalized after being injured in the explosion, according to reports, while the driver of the vehicle and his passenger were killed in the blast.

NEW: Security camera shows car bombing at the U.S.-Canadian border in Niagara Falls pic.twitter.com/wDrZXYGyNv — BNO News (@BNONews) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Initial images from the scene of a reported vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, connecting Canada and Niagara Falls, New York. pic.twitter.com/TkeYETqyx9 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) November 22, 2023

A statement from the FBI said that agents from its Buffalo field office are "investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls."

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI added it is "coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation" but refused to say more as the "situation is very fluid."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter, that she and her office were briefed on the situation and are "closely monitoring" developments.

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

As a result of the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, other border crossings between the U.S. and Canada have reportedly been closed while the investigation continues.

BREAKING: Multiple other U.S.-Canada border crossings closed following serious incident at the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls, New York. — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) November 22, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.