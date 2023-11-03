The Cowardice on Israel Begins
A Muslim in Houston Was Busted for Planning a Massive Attack Targeting Jewish People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 03, 2023 10:15 PM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

When the threat appeared imminent, the FBI had to move in on the only charge that could stick for now: weapons charges. Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was planning a massive terror attack targeting Jewish people in the Houston area. He had visited multiple gun ranges in the area and was trying to obtain instructions for bomb-making.

How Abuayyash was able to get firearms is a detail that will be revealed in time, but yes—he shouldn’t have been able to purchase or possess any firearm on a non-immigrant visa. That paperwork expired in 2019, but he’s been allowed to remain on American soil on a work authorization order through 2024. He's also applied for asylum (via NY Post): 


A “radical” Jordanian national living in Texas was allegedly plotting an attack on Houston’s Jewish community before he was arrested on gun charges. 

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, had been studying how to build bombs and posted about his support for killing Jews, federal officials claim. 

“He has viewed specific and detailed content posted by radical organizations on the internet, including lessons on how to construct bombs or explosive devices,” FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, though he declined to identify Abuayyash by name. 

“And that defendant has made statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths. 

Abuayyash even allegedly made a direct reference in one social media post about an event in Houston for the Jewish community, according to court documents obtained by CNN. 

[…] 

She wrote in court documents that Abuayyash spoke of committing martyrdom in support of a religious cause and made statements “that he wants to go to Gaza to fight,” according to documents also obtained by CBS News. 

[…] 

Upon learning of Abuayyash’s alleged plan to attack the Houston Jewish community, the FBI made the decision to move forward with the most immediate charge available — the unlawful possession of firearms, an unidentified law enforcement source told CNN. 

Abuayyash was arrested on October 19 (via DOJ):

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a 20-year-old Palestinian citizen for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The charges allege Sohaib Abuayyash was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States. He knowingly possessed a firearm, namely a Canik, model TP9 Elite SC, 9 mm pistol, according to the indictment.

The FBI arrested Abuayyash Oct. 19 who remains detained pending further criminal proceedings. He is set to appear for his arraignment Nov. 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint filed upon his arrest, Abuayyash entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, which expired in 2019, and has allegedly been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset. The charges further allege he has been conducting physical training and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Forget that: deport him to Gaza and let the IDF handle it.

It was only a matter of time before someone was going to do this, given how hordes of radical Islamic followers have held rallies nationwide. It goes beyond anti-Israeli activism—it’s pure antisemitism and hate. The rally in Times Square alone probably had more like-minded folks, which is why every single one of these people should be placed under surveillance.

