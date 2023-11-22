Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
Tipsheet

New Niagara Falls Video Footage Casts Doubt on Initial Terrorism Claims

Matt Vespa
November 22, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

Spencer was on this story earlier today. There was a vehicle explosion at the border crossing at Niagara Falls. The initial reports were that it might be related to terrorism. The driver and passenger in the exploding car did not survive the event. Sources told Fox News that the vehicles were packed with explosives, though the FBI’s statement said the situation was “fluid,” offering no confirmation on the terrorism claims: 

As additional information was reported out on Wednesday afternoon, conflicting information emerged along with additional video angles that also showed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed from the U.S. side of the bridge that subsequently struck an object or barrier and went airborne before crashing into the secondary checkpoint area manned by CBP and exploding. 

Additional sources said that the vehicle may have been stolen and accelerated into the checkpoint in an attempt to speed past authorities to make a getaway into Canada.   

The latest version of events contradicts earlier reports citing law enforcement sources as saying that the vehicle was referred to the secondary screening before it exploded, as well as reports citing law enforcement sources as saying the vehicle was filled with "a lot of explosives" and initially investigating the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack. 

The latest information from eyewitnesses and law enforcement remains inconclusive as the investigation into the explosion continues and officials seek to track the vehicle's whereabouts before it ended up in bits at the border checkpoint. 

As authorities sift through the evidence and the multiple claims regarding this explosion, here’s the security camera footage, which does cast doubt on the terrorism claims. As Spencer noted, you can see the car go flying as it catches on fire before exploding: 

Understandably, this put everyone traveling for Thanksgiving on edge, but this might be a tragic accident.

 

