We Have Another Act of Reported Terrorism Committed by a Radical Palestinian

Indiana might have had a case of domestic terrorism over the weekend. Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, admits she crashed her vehicle into what she thought was a “Jewish school” in Indianapolis. The attack occurred on the night of November 3. She confessed to the crime while referencing her people in Palestine. This is the second act of reported terrorism that’s been either committed or planned by radical Palestinians on American soil.

In Houston, police arrested Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, on October 19 for plotting to attack the local Jewish community. Authorities only had evidence of illegal firearm ownership by Abuayyash, who is here on a non-immigrant visa. Still, the threat seemed too credible to ignore, and federal agents moved and arrested him before he could carry out his plan. He had also been researching how to make homemade explosives.

With Almaghtheh’s attack, there were people inside the school, and police have labeled her a “terrorist” (via Fox News):

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says a woman is in custody after allegedly driving her car into a building she thought was a Jewish school over the weekend. According to a police report, officers were called to the building around 11:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a possible hate crime. Upon arrival, officers say they found Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, who had backed her car into the building while several adults and children were inside. Police labeled Almaghtheh a "terrorist" according to Fox 59. Officers say Almaghtheh told them she was watching news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war on television, and was offended by the "Hebrew Israelite" symbol on the outside building – so she decided to attack the building. Almaghtheh also told police she crashed into the building on purpose and also talked about "her people back home in Palestine."

These people aren’t hard to find. Tens of thousands of them and their supporters have been demonstrating on college campuses and in cities for weeks. This pool of pro-Hamas cretins are the ones who will commit these attacks. If the FBI can use video footage to identify hundreds of so-called January 6 rebels, they can track and create files on all these terrorist sympathizers. The vitriol that’s been spewed by the pro-terrorist camp has been disturbing, and attacks like this were only a matter of time.

