Pro-Palestinian Protesters Went Insane Outside of the DNC Headquarters

Absolute beldam erupted outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, where anti-Israel activists blocked the entrance to the building. It was an illegal protest conducted by Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now groups, who are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in the wake of the Israeli ground war that’s currently chipping away at Hamas. Police had to move in to break up the protests, leading to dozens of arrests (via NBC 4 Washington):

🚨BREAKING: Police officers are literally pulling a mob of far left, pro-Hamas lunatics away from the door to the Democrat National Committee headquarters in DC tonight. All hell has broke loose. pic.twitter.com/anWqhfppJX

Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters are currently Rioting at the Headquarters for the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C, the Demonstrators have Blocked the Main Entrance of the Building as well as the nearby Road so D.C. Capital Police and Metro Police are now… pic.twitter.com/tCKORLOI9J

This is currently happening outside the DNC headquarters in Washington. Far-left pro-Palestine rioter are clashing with police trying to enter the building. pic.twitter.com/5jdeDZV2hP

U.S. Capitol Police said they were making arrests after physically clashing with protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” police said in a post on X.

The protesters had gathered outside of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just south of the Capitol before several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers, authorities said.

The officers used pepper spray on some protesters and pushed the group back to about a block away from the DNC, police said.

Video of the scene showed Capitol police officers mounted on bikes and later in riot gear as they clashed with demonstrators.