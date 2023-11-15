Chaos Is A Choice
Tipsheet

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Went Insane Outside of the DNC Headquarters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2023 10:21 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Absolute beldam erupted outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, where anti-Israel activists blocked the entrance to the building. It was an illegal protest conducted by Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now groups, who are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in the wake of the Israeli ground war that’s currently chipping away at Hamas. Police had to move in to break up the protests, leading to dozens of arrests (via NBC 4 Washington): 

U.S. Capitol Police said they were making arrests after physically clashing with protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.  

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” police said in a post on X. 

The protesters had gathered outside of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just south of the Capitol before several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers, authorities said. 

The officers used pepper spray on some protesters and pushed the group back to about a block away from the DNC, police said.  

Video of the scene showed Capitol police officers mounted on bikes and later in riot gear as they clashed with demonstrators.

Israel invaded on October 28 after Hamas’ barbaric October 7 attacks that left 1,200-1,400 Israeli men, women, and children dead. This group is the same band of rebels who stormed the Capitol Building in October. 

 

 

