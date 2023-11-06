Indiana Woman Reportedly Drove Car Into What She Thought Was a Jewish School

An Indiana woman, who police reportedly described as a “terrorist,” was arrested after she allegedly drove her car into what she believed was a Jewish school.

The woman, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, allegedly backed her car into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a report from the New York Post. At the time, several adults and children were inside the building (via NYP):

The driver copped to targeting the building, which houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, because she was allegedly offended by a “Hebrew Israelite” symbol out front, according to a police report. “Yes. I did it on purpose,” Almaghtheh allegedly said in the wake of her arrest. She repeatedly described the building as the “Israel school,” cops said, adding that the driver also made a reference to “her people back in Palestine.”

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, ABC 7 Chicago reported. And, the building is not a school:

However, the building Almaghtheh crashed into is not, in fact, a Jewish school. The Anti-Defamation League says the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is in fact an extremist organization that is anti-Israel and antisemitic.

Reportedly, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said that a community security program called Safe Indiana is working with police on the incident.

“Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities,” the federation wrote in a statement.