Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies?
Times of Israel Writer Drowns Out the Antisemitic Noise in Three Words
The GOP Establishment's Concerns Are Not Ours
Americans Register Brutal Rejection of 'Bidenomics'
'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They...
The Fluid Banning of Books, Mike Johnson Is an Anti-Porn Monster, and PolitiFact...
Just Stop Oil Protesters Attack Another Famous Painting
New Poll Has Some Major Advantages for Trump in 2024
Authorities Are 'Looking Into' Alleged Leak of Nashville School Shooter's Manifesto
Here’s Why a New York Times Writer Suddenly Resigned
Congress Has an Opportunity to Stop the Government’s Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket
Rep. Rudy Yakym Puts University DEI Departments on Notice for Anti-Semitism
Genocidal Reminder From Hamas Spokesman: We Won't Stop Until the Jews Are 'Annihilated'
‘Trans’ Cyclist Continues to Rob Women of Awards
Tipsheet

Indiana Woman Reportedly Drove Car Into What She Thought Was a Jewish School

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 06, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

An Indiana woman, who police reportedly described as a “terrorist,” was arrested after she allegedly drove her car into what she believed was a Jewish school. 

Advertisement

The woman, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, allegedly backed her car into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a report from the New York Post. At the time, several adults and children were inside the building (via NYP):

The driver copped to targeting the building, which houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, because she was allegedly offended by a “Hebrew Israelite” symbol out front, according to a police report.

“Yes. I did it on purpose,” Almaghtheh allegedly said in the wake of her arrest.

She repeatedly described the building as the “Israel school,” cops said, adding that the driver also made a reference to “her people back in Palestine.”

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, ABC 7 Chicago reported. And, the building is not a school:

Recommended

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Advertisement

However, the building Almaghtheh crashed into is not, in fact, a Jewish school. The Anti-Defamation League says the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is in fact an extremist organization that is anti-Israel and antisemitic.

Reportedly, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis said that a community security program called Safe Indiana is working with police on the incident.

“Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities,” the federation wrote in a statement. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Authorities Are 'Looking Into' Alleged Leak of Nashville School Shooter's Manifesto Mia Cathell
Times of Israel Writer Drowns Out the Antisemitic Noise in Three Words Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar Says a Local Mosque Fire Was Arson. There's One Big Problem With That Allegation. Matt Vespa
Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies? Katie Pavlich
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Advertisement