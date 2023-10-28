With That Retweet, Ilhan Omar Pads Her Reputation as an Anti-Semite

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is about to suffer a mental breakdown. The IDF has invaded the Gaza Strip. Ground operations are ongoing in uprooting Hamas as a military and political force. Israel intends to wipe out the terrorist organization and ensure Gaza can never be used to stage an attack like the one we saw on October 7 ever again.

This war will be long, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned. And there are concerns that it could become a multi-front conflict as Hezbollah is likely to get more involved. Right now, Israel is bombing terrorists everywhere. These are Omar’s supporters, and Israelis wiping out terrorists will cause her to melt down, as we saw when asked if Israel has the right to defend itself after Hamas’ terror attacks this month.

The woman lost it, as she called for a ceasefire to protect Hamas from annihilation. Omar’s antisemitism is known on the Hill and back home in Minnesota. The woman accused Israel of having hypnotic powers; let’s not forget that. Now, she’s retweeting total insanity, like this video where some nutjob woman claims the Jewish state was part of a British conspiracy. It’s not worth dissecting because it’s nutbar factor six, but someone asked how Omar could share such trash. Guy had a simple answer: she’s an antisemite:

She’s an anti-Semite, that’s the explanation https://t.co/2zGs4D4vXR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2023

Ilhan Omar just casually tweeting out an insane video that claims that Israel was a British conspiracy to steal the land and money from Arab people, the “original landowners” of Palestine, and force Jews into military service.



What the hell? pic.twitter.com/B4xI014gMY — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) October 26, 2023

It's fine. I'm sure @mkraju and others will be chasing down (D) leadership all over the Capitol building over this tomorrow https://t.co/tYIs31hb2f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2023

Omar keeps padding her reputation for her hatred of Jews and love of terrorists. It’s also not the first time Omar has shared something heinously false.