Netanyahu Visits Frontlines Before Planned Gaza Operation to Eradicate Hamas
'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV...
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas
Comedians Around the World Detest Political Correctness
Death Toll of Americans Killed In Israel Increases
McCarthy Blames His Ousting As Speaker On Democrats: ‘Chaos‘
Wisconsin Democrat Says Women Competing Against ‘Trans’ Athletes Need to ‘Work Harder’
Israel Is Preparing for Ground Operations
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists
Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine
George Santos Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Anti- Israel Activists
UAW Ain’t Nothin’ Compared to Public Sector Unions
I Could’ve Been A Champion
Tipsheet

Oh My, Did Ilhan Omar Just Retweet Fake News About the Israel-Hamas War?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 14, 2023 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) reputation as the most disgraceful member of Congress was reinforced by her retweeting of fake news regarding the Israel-Hamas war. There have been numerous Hamas propaganda pieces, from white phosphorous to Israeli jets bombing civilian cars; the lies are pervasive. On the latter, the fake Israeli airstrike was later determined to be a car bomb set off by Hamas. 

Advertisement

Ms. Omar retweeted images of dead children from Gaza, but there was a serious problem: The photos of the dead children were from 2013, and they were Syrians gassed to death by President Bashar al-Assad. 

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Omar is one of the most vocal opponents of Israel, known for spewing anti-Semitic postings. This activity has been going on for years. She also couldn’t call the 9/11 attacks for what they are, instead controversially saying that “some people did something.” 


Are we shocked this woman cannot see real terrorism, let alone talk about it?

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists Sarah Arnold
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful Sarah Arnold
Ben Shapiro Outraged After Hearing Tucker Carlson's Take on Hamas and Israel Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement