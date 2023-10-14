Oh My, Did Ilhan Omar Just Retweet Fake News About the Israel-Hamas War?

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) reputation as the most disgraceful member of Congress was reinforced by her retweeting of fake news regarding the Israel-Hamas war. There have been numerous Hamas propaganda pieces, from white phosphorous to Israeli jets bombing civilian cars; the lies are pervasive. On the latter, the fake Israeli airstrike was later determined to be a car bomb set off by Hamas.
#BREAKING: According to OSINT researchers, the explosion in question seems to have come from a source on the ground, not an airstrike.— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 14, 2023
The Palestinian propaganda machine is in full swing, folks. https://t.co/j2UjLZOFPh pic.twitter.com/MYj5kKkEw4
These are smokescreen rounds. @Amnesty are gratuitous liars who care only about advancing a narrative at the behest of their donors. https://t.co/Q6YFf1UaQM— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 14, 2023
Ms. Omar retweeted images of dead children from Gaza, but there was a serious problem: The photos of the dead children were from 2013, and they were Syrians gassed to death by President Bashar al-Assad.
Rep Ilhan Omar is using photos of kids were killed in Syria by Assad and Iran to say those are kids got killed in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/npSPUdsxg3— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 14, 2023
It is extremely irresponsible for public officials to be retweeting fake news, and even more disgraceful that the photos are from the Syrian Civil War - another middle eastern conflict where Iran played a major role in slaughtering children. https://t.co/mSQXCECBW3— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 14, 2023
Ilhan Omar has reposted an image purported to be from Gaza but is actually a 2013 image of child victims of the Assad regime's Eastern Ghouta gas attack.— Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) October 14, 2023
This is a sitting Congresswoman. I have absolutely no words. pic.twitter.com/To3qrHIGP3
Omar is one of the most vocal opponents of Israel, known for spewing anti-Semitic postings. This activity has been going on for years. She also couldn’t call the 9/11 attacks for what they are, instead controversially saying that “some people did something.”
Are we shocked this woman cannot see real terrorism, let alone talk about it?
