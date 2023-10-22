Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire

I wish that Ilhan Omar gets expelled because her terrorist-sympathizing antics have reached new levels in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Of course, she wants a Gaza ceasefire. She can’t lose a significant constituency in Hamas. This woman and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) have been the mouthpieces for terrorist propaganda, peddling lies about the Gaza hospital strike, which was not due to an Israeli airstrike. It’s long been established for days that it was due to a misfire from a rocket barrage set off by Islamic Jihad.

She later blamed The Associated Press for her dissemination of Hamas propaganda. There was no apology for sharing misinformation. She also shared total fake news about dead children purportedly from Gaza. Those images were from Syria in 2013 when President Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people. Sarah wrote about her mental breakdown yesterday, where she seemingly cannot understand why we don’t share her terrorist-sympathizing positions. The memory holing here is something to behold (via Fox News):

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., broke down in a fit of rage Friday aimed at President Biden and Democrat leadership over their support for Israel amid the war with Hamas. Her angry comments came during a press conference held outside the U.S. Capitol alongside a few fellow members of the far-left "Squad" calling for a ceasefire in the war. […] "How is this possible? Wait, so [are] certain Americans' lives [more] important than another? Is the American that is living in Gaza less important than the one living in Israel? How is it that you're telling American citizens to go to the south of Gaza, but you can't tell Netanyahu not to bomb the south because there are Americans there?" she said.

She also lost it when someone asked about Israel’s right to self-defense, ignoring that October 7 was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Omar doesn’t care about the mass murder, rapes, and kidnappings done by Hamas. She has always hated Israel and engaged in total prevarication regarding condemning radical Islamic terrorism. She infamously called the 9/11 attacks an event where some people did something.

Democrat Ilhan Omar, a disgraceful antisemite, freaks out when somebody asks why Israel shouldn't have a right to defend itself against the terrorists who brutally tortured and killed so many innocent children, women, and men pic.twitter.com/q2C1sj0Enq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2023

Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed President Joe Biden over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "Where is your humanity? Where is your outrage?" pic.twitter.com/qtD7ONluyw — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 20, 2023

She’s an antisemite and a terrorist sympathizer whose opinions should be mocked and ignored. Ms. Omar, the Squad is small because your support base is small. No one cares about spilled terrorists. This country stands with Israel. It always will and will keep re-supplying them with arms and ammunition. Deal with it.

Fox Business’ Hillary Vaughn cornered Omar over how Israel can accept a ceasefire with terrorists. The question strikes at the core of Omar’s position: how can Israel deal with a group intending to destroy the Jewish state? Omar fled into the elevator, later calling Vaugh a crazy lady.

REPORTER (@hillary__vaughn): "Are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist? ... How can Israel have a ceasefire with terrorists whose entire mission is to wipe out their existence?"



ILHAN OMAR: "Ignore this crazy lady" pic.twitter.com/kprYyuwlbF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

Vaughn also captured Tlaib’s sick smirk when asked about Israeli babies that were beheaded and burned by Hamas.

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped - she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

Some of Hamas’ atrocities cannot be repeated on-air since they’re too graphic, but when women and girls are raped, some so brutally that broken pelvis have been reported, and you cannot condemn it or say that it never happened, you’re with the terrorists. Also, the doubt about the atrocities reeks eerily of Holocaust denialism, where only vicious antisemites cast doubt over all crimes against Jews. Even Media Matters for America posted about Hamas' cruelty.

NEW: Hamas militants were told by commanders to behead Israelis and cut their feet on October 7th, according to an Israeli interrogation video obtained and reviewed by Fox News.



A militant in his 20s also describes how Hamas used Telegram to share videos in real time as they… pic.twitter.com/Da4prmxQrI — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 21, 2023

Horror stories from the morgue in southern Israel.



“A baby was cut out of a pregnant woman and beheaded and then the mother was beheaded.”



“There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children.”



“We have babies with… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 21, 2023

According to members of an international team of forensic pathologists examining the bodies of the victims, Hamas terrorists committed unfathomable atrocities on 10/7. https://t.co/gCnYiS43Kz pic.twitter.com/toI9P2M293 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 21, 2023

So, after hearing all this, Ms. Omar, yes, Gaza should be leveled, and Hamas should be wiped out. Any decent person supports the eradication of terrorists. We know why you don't agree.

REMINDER: Ilhan Omar posted “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”



She asked a judge for compassion for ISIS recruits.



And she dismissed 9/11 as "some people did something." pic.twitter.com/qNMAU9STRq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 20, 2023



