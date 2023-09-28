VA Dem's Campaign for State House Is a Total Dumpster Fire Following Sex Acts Scandal

Mia wrote about the sexual escapades of Susanna Gibson, a local Virginia Democrat running in a key House of Delegates race. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, decided to perform sex acts on Chaturbate, which she felt wouldn’t be revealed. The videos were uploaded during the COVID pandemic. Her husband engaged in these activities as well for tokens. The Internet is forever, lady. And no, this isn’t a leak or some politically weaponized revenge porn: you uploaded the videos, nurse.

If Gibson had been running for Congress or the US Senate, she might have received more support in the wake of these sex videos. Instead, most Virginia Democrats have run into the mountains, scrubbing images of her from fundraisers. Essentially, they’re cleaving her from the herd, and letting her die in the political wilderness.

No one will exhaust that much capital for a state House of Delegates race. And Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who is running for re-election next year, doesn’t need this drama from a woman who dabbled in online sex acts. The Chaturbate scandal appears to have damaged Gibson, with some viewing her campaign as dead (via NY Post):

A Democratic candidate for the Virginia legislature who was caught performing sex acts with her husband for “tips” during online webcam shows is down more than 10 percentage points among likely voters in her district, according to a poll conducted after the scandal surfaced. Susanna Gibson, who is running to represent the 57th District in the Old Dominion’s House of Delegates, trails Republican David Owen by 49.5% to 38.9%, a Cygnal poll exclusively obtained by The Post shows. Owen, a businessman, held a 4% lead among those voters when Cygnal conducted a previous survey of the race in August — before the Washington Post broke the news of Gibson’s online sex shows. […] The GOP currently holds a narrow three-vote majority in the House of Delegates, 49 to 46. All 100 seats will be up for election, and five are vacant. […] The Cygnal poll showed 65% of likely general election voters in Gibson’s district don’t believe a “candidate for public office who posts publicly available videos online should be allowed to claim they should have privacy.” […] Gibson previously showcased endorsements on her campaign website from Democratic former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, US Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Virginia Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas. But all of her endorsements have been scrubbed since her online activity became public, according to an archived webpage.

No more tokens for you, Ms. Gibson.