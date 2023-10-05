House GOP Settling on a New Speaker Won't Be Wrapped Up Quickly
Biden's Unhinged Dog That Was Biting Everyone Is Removed From the White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Is Joe Biden running a dog-fighting operation a la Michael Vick? I only ask because his pooches are out of control, biting everyone in the White House. These four-legged terrorists have staffers on edge, wondering if they will be the next victim in this sequel to Cujo. This isn’t the first time the Biden’s dog has gone on a rampage. 

“Major” was the first canine the Biden family had to remove due to biting incidents, opting to send him to “live with friends.” They got another dog, “Commander,” who has been just as vicious, biting staffers on at least ten occasions. The recent one involved a member of the Secret Service, which Spencer covered last month

President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit a U.S. Secret Service Agent … according to new reporting, the 11th such incident of the president's German Shepherd trying to take a chunk out of an unsuspecting individual in proximity to Biden. 

[…] 

Commander, of course, follows the Biden's previously unsuccessful attempts to get another German Shepherd, Major, to stop attacking people around the White House. The Bidens sent Major elsewhere and replaced him at the White House with Commander in 2021, another canine apparently unable to keep his teeth out of personnel on White House grounds. 

Back in July, the White House said the Bidens were working on "new training and leashing protocols" for family pets, but that either never happened or failed to curb Commander's apparent taste for U.S.S.S. agents. 

The training isn’t working. After this incident with Commander, he, too, is being ‘sent to the farm’ for the time being, as concerns about lawsuits become a concern. Will Commander’s transfer become a permanent assignment? We shall see per (via Associated Press)

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden said late Wednesday. 

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said Biden and his wife care deeply about the safety of White House staff and those who protect them every day. 

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” she said in an emailed statement, adding, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.” 

Alexander did not say where the dog was sent. The 2-year-old German shepherd was last seen Saturday on an upper balcony of the White House. 

Katie said the dog should be put down. Maybe that’s the only solution.  

