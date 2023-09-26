Major Media Mogul Headed to See the Disaster at the Border
Tipsheet

Biden's Dog Bit Someone...for the Eleventh Time

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 26, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Well, it happened again: President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit a U.S. Secret Service Agent on Monday evening according to new reporting, the 11th such incident of the president's German Shepherd trying to take a chunk out of an unsuspecting individual in proximity to Biden.

The scoop on the latest incident was confirmed by the Secret Service in a statement to CNN:

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement.

The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday and is doing OK, Guglielmi said.

Monday's bite was, apparently, less severe than a November 2022 incident in which a Secret Service agent-turned-victim was hospitalized after being bitten repeatedly by Biden's dog, CNN reminded.

Commander, of course, follows the Biden's previously unsuccessful attempts to get another German Shepherd, Major, to stop attacking people around the White House. The Bidens sent Major elsewhere and replaced him at the White House with Commander in 2021, another canine apparently unable to keep his teeth out of personnel on White House grounds.

Back in July, the White House said the Bidens were working on "new training and leashing protocols" for family pets, but that either never happened or failed to curb Commander's apparent taste for U.S.S.S. agents. 

We know Monday's attack from two year-old Commander is the 11th biting case at the White House or with Biden in Delaware thanks to previous public records requests from Judicial Watch which turned up documentation of ten previous incidents being discussed.

As CNN's report notes, White House fears about Biden family dog bites are well documented, and there were concerns that it was "only a matter of time before another agent/officer is attacked or bit," according to one email. Those fears, this week, turned out (again) to be well-founded.

