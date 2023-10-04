Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released

Ryan Carson was New York City-based social activist who was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend in Crown Heights on Oct. 2. In the footage released of the stabbing, Carson and his girlfriend appear to be waiting at a bus stop when they are attacked by a deranged man in the early morning hours. Carson tried to defend himself but failed. The video footage has been released:

GRAPHIC WARNING: NY Post obtains and releases video showing fatal stabbing of Leftist activist Ryan Carson in front of girlfriend on NYC street late-night after wedding



1. Always carry a gun



2. Always keep distance between yourself and a potential threat



Such a senseless… pic.twitter.com/tpNyaJk2Ke — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2023

BREAKING: Video released of stabbing of NYC leftist in Brooklyn



He says "Chill...chill..." and tries to talk to the maniac with the knife screaming "I will kill you!" at him at 4am pic.twitter.com/o3CwBSrWjc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023

Police released a picture of the youth who senselessly claimed the life of Ryan Carson. He will be fiercely defended by people just like Ryan Carson. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/75qeeh7U2e — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2023

This murder is a creepy coincidence because Carson is the second social activist to tweet at Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who has been known to get under the skin of leftists with his social commentaries. It wasn’t a nasty tweet, but the late activist wagered that if the cartoonist gave him 1/1000th of his wealth, he could spark some transformative change.

What is happening pic.twitter.com/Zg3xMvLXJx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023

Julio wrote about Josh Kruger, a progressive Philly journalist who was shot and killed at his home on October 2. Kruger commented on this old tweet from Adams days before his death:

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

Carson was well-known within local political circles, with state legislators offering condolences and public remarks on his death. Mayor Eric Adams vowed that justice will be done.