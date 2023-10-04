Mark Levin Unloads on Matt Gaetz Over McCarthy Ousting
Footage of Social Activist Who Tweeted at Dilbert Creator Being Stabbed Released

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 04, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ryan Carson was New York City-based social activist who was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend in Crown Heights on Oct. 2. In the footage released of the stabbing, Carson and his girlfriend appear to be waiting at a bus stop when they are attacked by a deranged man in the early morning hours. Carson tried to defend himself but failed. The video footage has been released:

This murder is a creepy coincidence because Carson is the second social activist to tweet at Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who has been known to get under the skin of leftists with his social commentaries. It wasn’t a nasty tweet, but the late activist wagered that if the cartoonist gave him 1/1000th of his wealth, he could spark some transformative change. 

Julio wrote about Josh Kruger, a progressive Philly journalist who was shot and killed at his home on October 2. Kruger commented on this old tweet from Adams days before his death: 

Carson was well-known within local political circles, with state legislators offering condolences and public remarks on his death. Mayor Eric Adams vowed that justice will be done. 

