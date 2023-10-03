Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Jamaal Bowman's Failure at Reading Comprehension Should Cost Him
The President Who Wasn’t There
Trump and the Revenge Vote
Washington's Credit Card Price Controls Will Hurt Consumers
Honest Talk on Immigration
Did You See What the Judge in Trump's Civil Fraud Trial Did as...
Tucker Carlson Makes a 2024 Prediction
Pentagon Official Charged With Running Dogfighting Ring
Is the Republican Race Finished? Is America?
The Trump Bullet Train to Nowhere Good
A Congressman Got Carjacked in DC Last Night
With Pretrial Ruling on Trump’s Businesses, Judges Eviscerate the Law to Take Down...
Republicans’ Game Plan for Success: How Football Can Help the GOP Win Gen...
Tipsheet

Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two men tweeted at Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, on two separate occasions. Adams is a prolific commenter on social issues, which has earned him the ire of the Left. He’s not a hard-core conservative, leaning conservative/libertarian-ish on some of his political views, but that’s enough to get yourself hurled into the doghouse among progressives. 

Advertisement

Julio already nabbed the first unfortunate interaction a progressive reporter from Philadelphia had with Adams. Commenting on a tweet from 2020, where the cartoonist said that if Biden were elected in 2020, there’s a good chance you might be dead within a year, reporter Josh Kruger wrote, “The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie.” 

Kruger was shot and killed yesterday

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home in the Point Breeze neighborhood overnight, with police saying they do not currently have an suspects. 

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports before 1:30 in the morning, police responded to reports of gunshots and screams on the 2300 block of Watkins Street. Outside, officers found Josh Kruger shot multiple times and collapsed in the street. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe injuries just before 2:15 a.m. 

Philadelphia police say they believe someone was able to gain access to Kruger's home, as there is no sign of forced entry, before Kruger was shot at the base of his stairs. After the shooter fled, Kruger got outside his home for help. 

Recommended

Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In July, Ryan Carson, a social activist and executive director for No OD NY, a group dedicated to ending overdose deaths, was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend in Crown Heights (via CBS News): 

Ryan Carson, a social justice advocate who was on a mission to make New York a better place, was stabbed to death on the streets of Crown Heights on Monday. 

People who knew Carson, 32, said he dedicated his life to trying to change things for the better. 

Carrying candles, dozens of Carson's family and friends gathered at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant to remember his life. 

Police said the long-time government advocate was stabbed at around 4 a.m. about a mile away at Lafayette Avenue and Malcom X Boulevard. 

Sources said Carson was standing on the street with his girlfriend when the suspect approached and asked, "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson in the chest multiple times. 

And yes, he also tried to interact with Adams, tweeting that if the Dilbert creator donated a 1/1000th of his wealth to him, he could foster transformative societal change. 

Advertisement


There are some ghoulish jokes to be made, and you’re free to make them on your own time. For now, these are coincidences that are rather creepy and unbelievable. Also, it highlights again how the cities are becoming out of control under soft-on-crime Democrats.

 

 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa
Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed Julio Rosas
The President Who Wasn’t There Derek Hunter
A Congressman Got Carjacked in DC Last Night Guy Benson
Trump and the Revenge Vote John Nantz
Did You See What the Judge in Trump's Civil Fraud Trial Did as Proceedings Got Underway? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa
Advertisement