Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate

Two men tweeted at Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, on two separate occasions. Adams is a prolific commenter on social issues, which has earned him the ire of the Left. He’s not a hard-core conservative, leaning conservative/libertarian-ish on some of his political views, but that’s enough to get yourself hurled into the doghouse among progressives.

Julio already nabbed the first unfortunate interaction a progressive reporter from Philadelphia had with Adams. Commenting on a tweet from 2020, where the cartoonist said that if Biden were elected in 2020, there’s a good chance you might be dead within a year, reporter Josh Kruger wrote, “The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie.”

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

Kruger was shot and killed yesterday:

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home in the Point Breeze neighborhood overnight, with police saying they do not currently have an suspects. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports before 1:30 in the morning, police responded to reports of gunshots and screams on the 2300 block of Watkins Street. Outside, officers found Josh Kruger shot multiple times and collapsed in the street. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe injuries just before 2:15 a.m. Philadelphia police say they believe someone was able to gain access to Kruger's home, as there is no sign of forced entry, before Kruger was shot at the base of his stairs. After the shooter fled, Kruger got outside his home for help.

In July, Ryan Carson, a social activist and executive director for No OD NY, a group dedicated to ending overdose deaths, was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend in Crown Heights (via CBS News):

Ryan Carson, a social justice advocate who was on a mission to make New York a better place, was stabbed to death on the streets of Crown Heights on Monday. People who knew Carson, 32, said he dedicated his life to trying to change things for the better. Carrying candles, dozens of Carson's family and friends gathered at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant to remember his life. Police said the long-time government advocate was stabbed at around 4 a.m. about a mile away at Lafayette Avenue and Malcom X Boulevard. Sources said Carson was standing on the street with his girlfriend when the suspect approached and asked, "What are you looking at?" before stabbing Carson in the chest multiple times.

And yes, he also tried to interact with Adams, tweeting that if the Dilbert creator donated a 1/1000th of his wealth to him, he could foster transformative societal change.

What is happening pic.twitter.com/Zg3xMvLXJx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2023

Budding policy influencer Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed multiple times in the chest by unhinged man while waiting for Brooklyn bus with his girlfriend@NYPIRG campaign director “one of the rising stars” in the org. “Boisterous laugh. Everybody loved him.”https://t.co/VlEbFWs1UO — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 2, 2023





There are some ghoulish jokes to be made, and you’re free to make them on your own time. For now, these are coincidences that are rather creepy and unbelievable. Also, it highlights again how the cities are becoming out of control under soft-on-crime Democrats.