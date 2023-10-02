Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home in the Point Breeze neighborhood overnight, with police saying they do not currently have an suspects.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports before 1:30 in the morning, police responded to reports of gunshots and screams on the 2300 block of Watkins Street. Outside, officers found Josh Kruger shot multiple times and collapsed in the street. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe injuries just before 2:15 a.m.

Philadelphia police say they believe someone was able to gain access to Kruger's home, as there is no sign of forced entry, before Kruger was shot at the base of his stairs. After the shooter fled, Kruger got outside his home for help.

Kruger posted on his Facebook account someone came to his house searching for their boyfriend — "a man I’ve never met once in my entire life.” The person called themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened him.

In addition to writing for different local outlets in Philadelphia, Kruger was a former city spokesperson. On his X account, Kruger often downplayed the crime crisis in the city, along with criticizing conservatives for pointing out the problem, including days leading up to his death.

Bro speak for your block mine isn't "ruined," the city isn't "ruined," and just because Larry Krasner keeps winning in landslides doesn't mean Philly is a heap of cinders and ashes no matter how much people say. Like the rest of the country we are dealing with upticks in crime. https://t.co/TeSFAdxLz7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) July 5, 2023

Look, it's that lawless land of liberals in Philly where shootings are...dropping to levels not seen in years.



We are dependent on national trends, for better or worse. It's unfair to blame local cops for rising crime, inaccurate to credit with drops: https://t.co/PkUA70joAC — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) July 20, 2023

The Dilbert dude is like Nostradamus. Look at this prediction from 2020. Wow. Eerie. https://t.co/0kffBpbQu7 — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 30, 2023

Today, I learned there is apparently a "crippling crime wave destroying all cities" according to Stephen Miller, which includes presumably Philly. My house is not on fire and chaos is not reigning in the street. I saw a man get a parking ticket yesterday. My trash got picked up. — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) February 17, 2023



