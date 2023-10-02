UAW Strike Expands Again. It's the First Simultaneous Strike of the Big Three.
Tipsheet

Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 02, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger was shot and killed at his home in the Point Breeze neighborhood overnight, with police saying they do not currently have an suspects.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports before 1:30 in the morning, police responded to reports of gunshots and screams on the 2300 block of Watkins Street. Outside, officers found Josh Kruger shot multiple times and collapsed in the street. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe injuries just before 2:15 a.m.

Philadelphia police say they believe someone was able to gain access to Kruger's home, as there is no sign of forced entry, before Kruger was shot at the base of his stairs. After the shooter fled, Kruger got outside his home for help.

Kruger posted on his Facebook account someone came to his house searching for their boyfriend — "a man I’ve never met once in my entire life.” The person called themselves “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened him.

In addition to writing for different local outlets in Philadelphia, Kruger was a former city spokesperson. On his X account, Kruger often downplayed the crime crisis in the city, along with criticizing conservatives for pointing out the problem, including days leading up to his death.

