Tipsheet

Why Trump Jr.'s Twitter Account Caused a Stir This Morning

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 20, 2023 10:05 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

You don’t need to be a digital detective to know that Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets this morning were not his. Some were funny, like the one about North Korea getting smoked, but one did cause more of a stir: his announcement for the 2024 Republican nomination because his father died. Also, calling Joe Biden the n-word is also a dead giveaway unless you’re that dense (via The Hill):

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked Wednesday morning, leading to the spread of false and inflammatory posts under his name. 

A representative for Trump Jr. confirmed to The Hill that the account, which has more than 10 million followers, was hacked. 

In one post, the hacker wrote: “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.” 

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” read another post. 

Another post from the hacked account read, in part, “F‑‑k @JoeBiden.” 

The posts were deleted just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, having been up on Trump Jr.’s page for less than an hour. 

Rest assured, the former president is still alive. He’s still the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee. But also, F-Joe Biden.

