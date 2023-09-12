FBI Agent Pushes Back on IRS Whistleblowers' Testimony...Because No One Ever Lies at the FBI

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler struck the first blow against the Biden family, testifying this summer about the ongoing interference from the Justice Department into their investigations. The president’s son was the subject of these inquiries, which contained many tax violations; both men felt worthy of criminal charges. They were stifled, with Shapley adding that the Justice Department hamstringing them was probably due to fears that some of these leads would ensnare Joe Biden.

House Democrats were woefully unprepared and incapable of debunking or refuting any of the claims made by the two credible witnesses. Behind the scenes, the testimony derailed the Hunter Biden plea agreement. So, weeks later, US Attorney David Weiss, now a special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, is getting some cover from the FBI, which has never lied about anything significant over the past seven years. Though the agent who oversaw the investigations into Hunter Biden admits Weiss slow walked charging the president’s son (via Washington Post):

The FBI agent overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden disputed whistleblower claims that the prosecutor in charge of the probe was stymied by the Justice Department, according to the transcript of an interview with lawmakers that took place last week and was obtained by The Washington Post. The question-and-answer session sheds additional light on the long-running investigation, which has become a focal point for Republican allegations of wrongdoing and corruption by President Biden and his family. The younger Biden is facing potential criminal charges for alleged tax and gun violations after the collapse of a plea deal in July. But GOP lawmakers have claimed for years that Hunter Biden’s alleged wrongdoing extends to efforts to use his father’s name and influence to get lucrative business deals overseas. While no concrete evidence has surfaced to support such theories, the Republican claims are a key element of the impeachment inquiry of the president that the House launched Tuesday. In addition, Republicans pointed to allegations by two IRS whistleblowers that the Justice Department stymied aspects of the Hunter Biden probe. […] Key parts of Sobocinski’s interview with lawmakers focused on an Oct. 7, 2022, meeting that Gary Shapley, one of the IRS whistleblowers, had earlier described to the lawmakers. Shapley said Weiss told FBI and IRS agents during that meeting that Weiss was not the “deciding official on whether charges are filed.” But Sobocinski, who was also there, said he did not hear Weiss say that and “never felt that [Weiss] needed approval” to bring charges. Sobocinski, who is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, noted there was “bureaucratic administrative process” Weiss had to work through to bring charges outside Delaware but that his understanding was “that [Weiss] had the authority to bring whatever he needed to do.” “I never thought that anybody was there above David Weiss to say no,” he said.

B) Sobocinski suggests that he agrees with IRS whistleblowers that Weiss plodded on his decison to charge Hunter Biden. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 13, 2023

C) From Russell Dye, spokesman for Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan: Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have been wholly consistent throughout their disclosures to Congress, and the only people who haven’t are people like David Weiss, Merrick Garland, and their liberal cronies. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 13, 2023

Over the summer, Weiss also pushed back on the claim that he wanted special counsel status after reportedly being blocked from charging Hunter Biden. It’s a squabble among federal agencies that have lost the American public’s trust. They’ve lied too much and gone rogue too often, going so far as to doctor evidence to secure illegal FISA spy warrants on Trump associates. These operations were part of the Russian collusion hoax.

The FBI has also been notorious for meddling in any probe involving Hunter Biden, even asking one of its agents to avoid a House Oversight deposition since the agent, now identified as Joe Gordon, would have confirmed that Hunter’s legal team was tipped off in December of 2020 about an interview. Weiss also allowed some of the more severe tax violations committed by the younger Biden to lapse under the statute of limitations. If this were Bobby Axelrod from Billions under the legal microscope, everyone would have been hell on wheels to bring charges. It’s obvious why Weiss dragged his feet, and his special counsel appointment was made to stonewall House Republicans from obtaining his testimony. The FBI pushing back, or Weiss refuting parts of Shapley and Ziegler’s testimony is as believable and credible as North Korean state media.