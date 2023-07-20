So, That's Why the FBI Ordered the Agent Investigating Hunter Biden to Avoid a Key Deposition

Hunter Biden has always been Joe’s Achilles’ heel due to the shady government access scheme the duo operated for years. The family received millions of dollars from these schemes, with the proceeds funneled through shell companies owned by Biden family members. There were legitimate tax questions, which earned the president's son an inquiry from federal authorities to a degree. The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked overtime for years to pass on investigative angles into the First Family.

FBI agents were known to run interference on any hint of a criminal probe stemming from Hunter’s laptop, a roadmap into the sordid business dealings and other extracurricular activities of the president’s son. The FBI has an FD-1023 report from a confidential human source, where this individual alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden were paid $5 million each in 2015-16 from the co-founder of Burisma Holdings, who has a ledger of the payments and recordings of their phone conversations.

It's all rolled up into one fantastic Washington mess, with allegations that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss was blocked from charging Hunter in 2022. The Justice Department has acted like Biden’s political protection force for years, interfering in the IRS’ probe of Hunter Biden, which was brought out fully into the open at the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, which featured two credible and respected IRS agents acting as whistleblowers.

So, within this mess, this bombshell development isn't shocking: the FBI ordered its investigating agent to “duck” a planned deposition for the House Oversight Committee. It would have been damning, but we know already that when the FBI tipped off Hunter Biden’s attorneys, they were looking to interview him in December 2020 (via NY Post):

The FBI warned a supervisory agent who investigated Hunter Biden that he was expected to “decline to respond” to House Oversight Committee questions about the “ongoing” case involving the first son, a bombshell letter obtained by The Post shows. FBI general counsel Jason Jones sent the letter Sunday afternoon, just hours before the agent was set to testify — even though a source tells The Post that the FBI knew of a scheduled Monday deposition for several days. “[T]he Department expects that you will decline to respond to questions seeking non-public information likely covered by one or more components of executive privilege or other significant confidentiality interests, in particular information about deliberations or ongoing investigative activity in law enforcement matters,” Jones wrote. “You should instead refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs,” the FBI lawyer went on. “Consistent with longstanding practice, this will afford the Department the full opportunity to consider particular questions and possible accommodations that may fulfill the Committee’s legitimate need for information while protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests.” The FBI agent proceeded to confirm key details of the probe that were previously shared by two IRS agents — including that Hunter’s legal team was tipped off about a planned approach to interview him in December 2020 about his failure to pay millions in taxes on foreign income, spoiling the opportunity.

The self-sabotage isn’t new. One could ask if that’s what’s happening with the special counsel investigation into Joe Biden regarding his classified materials controversy. What happened there? But it’s also predictable why most don’t know about the FBI helping Hunter evade its agents. The media buried it (via Newsbusters):

According to a letter obtained by The Post, the FBI urged an agent who was set to testify before the House Oversight Committee not to do so. ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News all ignored this story. Instead, the networks obsessed over a legal battle between restaurants over the legal rights to “Taco Tuesday” (ABC), the Powerball Jackpot numbers (CBS), and new details into the death of rapper Tupac who died nearly 27 years ago (NBC).

But this tale of federal interference to protect Hunter involves the FBI, DOJ, and the attorney general, who might have perjured himself when he declared there had been zero interference from his department.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz’s full line of questioning and AG Merrick Garland’s under oath testimony that is now contradicted by an IRS whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/qUAn52ggQj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2023

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley tells CBS that the Justice Department shielded Hunter Biden and blocked the investigation of President Biden:



“There were certain investigative steps we weren't allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden.”pic.twitter.com/27oQj9XpoT — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 28, 2023



