Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Why the IRS Whistleblowers Has Such Difficulty Interviewing Hunter Biden

Many factors were at play regarding why the Hunter Biden bribery scandal was buried for so long. The media didn’t care. The political class and their allies interfered in the investigations into the president’s son, which kept the story hidden. And half the country was duped into thinking this was a Russian disinformation operation launched during the final weeks of the 2020 election.

It took a Republican takeover of the House to bring these details to light, which has triggered an avalanche of corroborating testimony and related evidence that the Biden family are a bunch of crooks, selling access to government officials for a price and funneling that cash through shell companies. Over 170 suspicious activity reports from six banks point to something felonious, with Hunter banking $20 million from central Asian oligarchs.

Unsurprisingly, the Bidens dealt with figures whose interests were not aligned with that of the United States. The ‘veneer of access’ talking point Democrats tried to sell died on impact: there is no veneer if tens of millions are being transferred. Hunter had the access—hence the price. New emails show how chummy Hunter was to the upper echelons of the Obama administration.

Then, there’s the IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, whose testimony nuked the Hunter Biden plea deal. Both men offered credible accounts of their investigations being hamstrung by the Biden Justice Department, points that House Democrats couldn’t dismiss or discredit. The FBI, now pressed by a House Republican majority, had to turn over a damning FD-1023 report from their confidential human source who alleged a slew of shady activities between the Bidens and Burisma, including a $10 million bribe paid to the family in 2015-16.

The brass at the FBI also ordered the agent investigating Hunter to skip a House Oversight deposition. The reason: he would have corroborated Shapley and Ziegler’s allegation that Hunter Biden was tipped off about an interview with the IRS. The identity of this supervisory agent was revealed as Joe Gordon, who also detailed the unusual order of protection for Hunter Biden that he claims he had never seen in his two decades of service (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

A former FBI agent told the House Oversight Committee last month that the bureau tipped off President Biden’s transition team about plans to interview first son Hunter Biden in December 2020, backing key testimony from an IRS whistleblower. The ex-FBI supervisory special agent — identified as Joe Gordon in whistleblower Gary Shapley’s testimony — told the panel in a July 17 transcribed interview that his higher-ups gave Secret Service brass a heads-up about the planned questioning, rather than only notifying the local field office of the protective agency. “I know I was upset when I learned about it,” the former investigator said, according to a transcript released Monday, adding that Shapley’s recollection of the matter was “correct.” […] The Secret Service warning spoiled plans to interview Hunter and other witnesses as part of a proposed “Day of Action” set for Dec. 8, 2020, days after the first son received Secret Service protection following Joe Biden’s election to the presidency. Neither Gordon nor Shapley was permitted to go near Hunter’s house — a command that the former FBI agent said he had never been given in his 20-year career in federal law enforcement — and were told to wait for a phone call on Dec. 8 from Secret Service granting them authorization to interview Hunter. But the call never came, Gordon and Shapley both testified.

The allegations of FBI/DOJ interference are numerous, though we know why. It went beyond protecting the president’s son. Some of the leads the IRS was investigating might have landed at the doorstep of Joe Biden.