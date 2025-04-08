Is Newsom Nervous? DOJ Promises Arrests for Homeless Fraud
There Was a Major Furniture Grift During the Biden Administration
Bondi's Reaction to Recent Supreme Court Victory Is Going to Trigger the Left...
It's Not a Good Day to Be an Illegal Alien in America
Trump Administration Ends Ridiculous Biden-Era Anti-Gunner Policy
VIP
Florida Attorney General Catching Heat for Refusal to Back One Gun Control Law
Biden Admin Allegedly Suppressed Report Linking Service Members to Early COVID Outbreak In...
VIP
Troubling Study Finds 55 Percent of Leftists Believe It’s Justifiable to Assassinate Trump
Does Hakeem Jeffries Really Think Democrats Can Win Back the House?
Man Pleads Guilty to 2022 Plot to Assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Iran ‘Better Take Trump Seriously,’ Huckabee Says
VIP
Can You Believe the Way These Democrats Responded About Covering Up for Biden?
Cory Booker's 25-Hour Senate Speech May Have Landed Him in Trouble
VIP
Bill Maher to Chris Cuomo: You Know What Might Sink Your Brother's Mayoral...
Tipsheet

Karoline Leavitt Teases Shocking 'Horrible' Discovery Made by DOGE

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 08, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stirred up a buzz with a cryptic statement hinting at a "horrible" discovery made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). During Tuesday’s press conference, Leavitt teased Americans confidently, saying, "I can confirm" that something troubling has come to light. As speculation mounts, the nation eagerly awaits details, sensing that this revelation could shine a light on yet another example of government overreach or corruption—an issue the Trump administration has consistently fought against.  

Advertisement

Leavitt confirmed that DOGE had made a “massive discovery,” careful to keep details classified. However, she said the public would know “very soon.” 

“There has been a discovery,” Leavitt told reporters. “I hate to leave you hanging on a clip, but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that. But I can confirm there has been a discovery. It’s just not to get ahead of the president on that. But I can confirm there has been a discovery. It’s just not quite yet ready for release.” 

Leavitt’s remarks echoed those of President Donald Trump, who said just last week that DOGE had made a “horrible” and “incredible” discovery. 

“They found something today that’s horrible,” Trump said. “It’s horrible. You’ll find out very soon.” 

This comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that DOGE uncovered that millions of illegal immigrants were granted Social Security numbers over the past four years. Additionally, at least 1.3 million received Medicaid, while many others could obtain driver's licenses and register to vote. Many of them probably have already voted. In 2021, 270,425 illegal immigrants were issued Social Security numbers, followed by 590,193 in 2022, 964,163 in 2023, and a staggering 2,095,247 in 2024. 

Recommended

Cory Booker's 25-Hour Senate Speech May Have Landed Him in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said that DOGE’s paper trail must end in arrests. 

“There's a paper trail going back to DC. Somebody better be let out of a building in handcuffs. I don't know if we have the guts to do it,” Burchett said. 

Since its formation, DOGE has uncovered "hundreds of millions of dollars" in government waste and fraud, with each new discovery seemingly more shocking than the last. 

Tags: DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cory Booker's 25-Hour Senate Speech May Have Landed Him in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Joe & Mika's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Morning Townhall Video
Biden Admin Allegedly Suppressed Report Linking Service Members to Early COVID Outbreak In Wuhan Sarah Arnold
There Was a Major Furniture Grift During the Biden Administration Katie Pavlich
Democratic Congressman Has a Request of the DOJ Over Event Rashida Tlaib Was Part Of Rebecca Downs
Supreme Court Hands Trump Administration and DOGE a Huge Victory Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cory Booker's 25-Hour Senate Speech May Have Landed Him in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Advertisement