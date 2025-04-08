Karoline Leavitt Teases Shocking 'Horrible' Discovery Made by DOGE

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stirred up a buzz with a cryptic statement hinting at a "horrible" discovery made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). During Tuesday’s press conference, Leavitt teased Americans confidently, saying, "I can confirm" that something troubling has come to light. As speculation mounts, the nation eagerly awaits details, sensing that this revelation could shine a light on yet another example of government overreach or corruption—an issue the Trump administration has consistently fought against.

Advertisement

Leavitt confirmed that DOGE had made a “massive discovery,” careful to keep details classified. However, she said the public would know “very soon.”

“There has been a discovery,” Leavitt told reporters. “I hate to leave you hanging on a clip, but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that. But I can confirm there has been a discovery. It’s just not to get ahead of the president on that. But I can confirm there has been a discovery. It’s just not quite yet ready for release.”

🚨BREAKING: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces a MASSIVE discovery has been made by DOGE and will be announced very soon…

pic.twitter.com/WsQgKU8oSH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2025

Leavitt’s remarks echoed those of President Donald Trump, who said just last week that DOGE had made a “horrible” and “incredible” discovery.

“They found something today that’s horrible,” Trump said. “It’s horrible. You’ll find out very soon.”

This comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that DOGE uncovered that millions of illegal immigrants were granted Social Security numbers over the past four years. Additionally, at least 1.3 million received Medicaid, while many others could obtain driver's licenses and register to vote. Many of them probably have already voted. In 2021, 270,425 illegal immigrants were issued Social Security numbers, followed by 590,193 in 2022, 964,163 in 2023, and a staggering 2,095,247 in 2024.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said that DOGE’s paper trail must end in arrests.

“There's a paper trail going back to DC. Somebody better be let out of a building in handcuffs. I don't know if we have the guts to do it,” Burchett said.

Since its formation, DOGE has uncovered "hundreds of millions of dollars" in government waste and fraud, with each new discovery seemingly more shocking than the last.