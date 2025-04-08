The Supreme Court Just Told Judge Boasberg 'You Can't Do That,' But There's...
Tipsheet

MSNBC Guest Totally Implodes Over Trump's Immigration Policy, But Exposed Something Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It’s par for the course at MSNBC, but watching this network melt down over everything President Trump does is still hilariously entertaining. Like the rest of the liberal media bubble, this clown show doesn’t get or understand why Trump won. In the wake of the Supreme Court rulings on the Alien Enemies Act and the stay over returning the illegal alien who got booted to the wrong country—he’s still going just someplace else—you knew this was going to be a banner night for liberal hypoxic fits on MSNBC.

And to boot, it’s all retreads. They brought back Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude to rant about the developments, where MSNBC host Nicole Wallace, the most insufferable of them all, gave him the floor to once again say we’re all racists for not voting for Kamala Harris.

Trump won’t be a felon for long when he appeals that shambolic and laughable hush money verdict. So, brace yourself, Eddie—that talking point is also slated for demolition. Also, the whole felon thing was never an effective talking point. We don’t care; we’re not voting for a younger but just as brain-dead version of Joe Biden, who was grossly incompetent, unqualified, and promised to push the same agenda that destroyed the country. 

Moreover, Eddie, I don’t vote based on race. That’s what Democrats, small-minded people, and deranged progressives do—and those people are ironically almost entirely white, wealthy, and over-educated. It’s such a puerile lecture. 

If you don’t vote for my candidate, it means you hate the republic. If you don’t vote for our people, you’re a racist.  

Eddie speaks with learned diction, which covers the inanity of his position, but it’s still a middle school-level form of debate. They think we’re that dumb, and that’s why Trump is president and Kamala is not.

***

Let's revisit Eddie's other meltdown on election night:

